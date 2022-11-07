SafetyStratus launches EHS Buzz for informing user communities of upcoming and past EH&S media and events.
PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyStratus, the user-friendly enterprise EH&S software company, announced today the launching of its latest Knowledge Network resource, EHS Buzz. This webpage will be dedicated to compiling information (including the date, a brief synopsis, and any relevant external links) regarding past and future important EH&S events. These updates will highlight opportunities for furthering the knowledge base and networking of EH&S professionals and associates. The event list and accompanying details provided on this webpage will be available for public view and may regularly feature work and insights from partner organizations.
In this era exploding with digital information and a heightened understanding of the importance of personal connections, new and relevant training and events are emerging every day. As safety methodologies evolve, so do the opportunities for professional development. Therefore, SafetyStratus set out to create an easily accessible compilation of these progressive safety efforts and share them with the EH&S community.
A crucial aspect of the EH&S profession is the need to constantly keep on top of changes to the practices for collecting data, the tools to expedite this process, the metrics found to be the most successful at implementing change, and the best practices for employee and safety management. All these details can be difficult to consider and prioritize. When developing the EHS Buzz website, the team at SafetyStratus took the human side of absorbing information into account. The layout has been designed to deliver "need to know" facts in an easy-to-read format, so that EH&S professionals can expediently find the content that is the most helpful to their situation.
Cary Usrey, VP of Operations at SafetyStratus, reflects on the creation of the EHS Buzz page- "Over the last decade, SafetyStratus has constructed and distributed software solutions to solve the most challenging EH&S problems for various industries. Now that we have established a wider-spread user community and grown through their experiences, as well as our own, we want to do our part in sharing knowledge and addressing the many dynamic challenges that are inherent to workplace safety in this time of increasingly demanded versatility." Usrey will be featured regularly on the EHS Buzz events list, as he is a frequent presenter at EH&S Conferences and has been a guest speaker for several media outlets.
SafetyStratus is designed by EH&S professionals for EH&S professionals. Our multi-level technology platform brings user-friendly, practical innovation to Environmental, Health, and Safety management in Academia, Healthcare, Construction, and Manufacturing. Our aim is to always be learning. We save lives and the environment by successfully integrating knowledgeable people, sustainable processes, and transformative technology. SafetyStratus has headquarters located in Plano, TX with an employee base of industry experts and leaders, spanning the globe. We offer 24/7 coverage from our ROI-focused services team equipped with digitally transformative technology applications for clientele support.
