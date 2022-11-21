William G. De Foore announces the release of 'Goodfinding: A User's Guide to EQ and Your Brilliant Mind'
AUBREY, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In William G. DeFoore's 50 years of mental health counseling experience, it became clear to him that virtually, everyone has a brilliant creative mind, and yet most receive little guidance or very poor guidance regarding how to use it. As a result, the mind all too often runs amuck, creating unnecessary stress and turmoil for the person (the user) and all those close to them. It is for this reason he began putting together a user's guide, a combination of positive psychology, emotional intelligence and the Goodfinding practices of gratitude, appreciation, and optimism.
"Goodfinding: A User's Guide to EQ and Your Brilliant Mind" (published by Balboa Press) puts readers in charge of how their mind works. The Goodfinding practices of gratitude, appreciation and optimism with a high EQ equips people to embark on a life of creating the joy, well-being and success they so greatly desire. It serves as their manual, guide, and companion as they expand into the best version of the person they choose to be. When they pay attention to grow, and finding the good helps the good find them.
"Many people experience more stress and relationship difficulty than they want. Far too many people feel like victims of circumstance outside their control, which are creating unhappiness and hardship. This book provides a guide for how readers can use the brilliant tool of their own mind to effect positive changes in their personal, social and professional lives," DeFoore says.
When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "I want readers to be uplifted, encouraged, and inspired to believe in their good hearts and creative minds. I want them to feel willing and able to take charge of how they use their mental focus in life to create the positive outcomes they choose." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840247-goodfinding
"Goodfinding: A User's Guide to EQ and Your Brilliant Mind"
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 374 pages | ISBN 9798765235676
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 374 pages | ISBN 9798765235652
E-Book | 374 pages | ISBN 9798765235669
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
William G. DeFoore, Ph. D. is president of Halcyon Life Enterprises, LLP, and a counselor for over fifty years. With degrees in Sociology, Psychology, and Counseling, he has authored eight books and 20 audiobooks, and is author and developer of three web sites, including Goodfinding.com. He also taught Goodfinding at Cooper Aerobics Center for 27 years. With his wife and business partner, he enjoys hiking, jam sessions, and playing with their donkeys near Denton, Texas.
