Local family set to introduce Central Bark's unique approach to doggy day care and enrichment
HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Bark, the doggy day care industry pioneer, is wagging its tail proudly following the signing of its newest franchise agreement with franchisees Iliana Solorzano and Armando Sanchez to bring its newest doggy day care center to Houston, Texas, the second planned for the market.
Originally from Mexico City, the mother-son team, plan to open their Central Bark at the end of 2023. Iliana and her husband have been business owners in Mexico for 30 years. It was that commitment to the family business that inspired Armando to graduate with a degree in international business, which he used to secure a position in logistics at Amazon following his studies. Armando intends to leverage his time at Amazon and his admiration for his parents' commitment to their family business to fuel his growth at Central Bark. They knew Houston is the perfect market for Central Bark because it is such a dog friendly community and completely aligned with the brand's mission: to forever nurture, enrich, and inspire whole health, happiness, and unconditional love for each dog, family, and community we serve.
"My family has always possessed an entrepreneurial spirit along with a passion for connecting with people," said Armando Sanchez. "On top of that, we've been dog people all our lives and when we discovered Central Bark, a spark just went off. We knew it was something we needed to do. And we won't be alone because joining on us on day one will be my dog Melba, a 2-year-old German short haired pointer mix and my mother Iliana's dog, Rudy, a 4-year-old blue heeler. We can't wait to fill Houston's need for innovative whole dog care and we're excited to welcome the community, both four-legged and two-legged into our locations soon!"
For nearly 20 years, Central Bark has drawn in dogs and their owners across the country to experience its Enrichment Doggy Day Care, which combines Central Bark's industry-leading doggy day care expertise with the latest in canine science. Enrichment Doggy Day Care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and "TLC" to help dogs be healthy, happy, calm, and well-rounded members of the family. Furthermore, Central Bark also offers dog boarding, baths, grooming, a retail market, training and more.
Central Bark typically features approximately 6,000 – 7,000 square-feet of indoor space plus over 2,000 square-feet of outdoor play area. Activities include small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games.
"We're so happy to welcome Armando and Iliana to our Central Bark family, while continuing to expand our presence across Houston," said Bob Crawford, CEO of Central Bark. "Given their small business and international business backgrounds along with their immense passion for dogs and the systems and infrastructure that Central Bark provides, we know dog owners across Houston will benefit immensely."
About Central Bark:
The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For nearly 20 years, the brand has grown to nearly 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark is a VetFran participant, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising or call 866-799-2275.
