Customers who want to purchase a new 2022 Toyota Sienna XLE can do the same at the Cecil Atkission Toyota dealership.
ORANGE, Texas., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minivan lovers around the Orange area in Texas who want to purchase a new Toyota minivan can now buy the same at the Cecil Atkission Toyota dealership. The latest 2022 Toyota Sienna XLE model is now available for purchase. Some of its exterior features include a robust exterior build, powerful stance, broad wheelbase, and more. Drivers can also find a host of advanced interior upgrades in the vehicle.
Interested buyers are encouraged to explore the 2022 Toyota Sienna XLE virtually through the website or in person at the dealership. With a powerful 2.5L 4-Cylinder engine that offers high engine power and a spectrum of available cutting-edge safety features, the 2022 Sienna XLE is perfect for families.
Please visit the ceciltoyota.com website to learn about the services and vehicle offers available at the Cecil Atkission Toyota dealership. For more details on the new 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE, visit the dealership at 2500 IH-10 West, Orange, TX 77632 or contact them by phone at 833-378-1225.
Media Contact
Mark Blackman, Cecil Atkission Toyota, 281-455-5705, mblackman@cecilmotors.com
SOURCE Cecil Atkission Toyota