AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyDRM today announced the integration of Harmonic's VOS®360 cloud platform with BuyDRM's Encryption Key API. This integration enables media companies and service providers to deploy encryption keys from BuyDRM's encryption key API, simplifying the deployment of encrypted live and VOD streaming services.
Close collaboration between the two companies led to the successful deployment of KeyOS and the VOS360 platform across the enterprise of a major media and entertainment company. Leveraging innovative solutions from BuyDRM and Harmonic, the operator implemented a transparent multi-DRM solution into its underlying video workflow infrastructure, with simple and secure methodologies that represent industry best practices.
KeyOS represents DRM-to-scale with many of the largest multi-DRM deployments in the world running on the KeyOS platform. BuyDRM now offers the MultiKey Managed Service Offering (MSO), which is unparalleled in the content security industry. BuyDRM customers can now run the MultiKey platform inside their own cloud with remote monitoring, management, defense and updates provided via BuyDRM.
The VOS360 Platform offers a powerful and versatile solution for linear TV and live event streaming, free ad-supported TV (FAST), VOD, channel origination, cloud distribution and even broadcast. Running on the public cloud, the SaaS platform provides agility, resiliency, security and an overall superior viewing experience.
"The integration of BuyDRM with VOS360 is critical to our mutual customers deploying high-value content," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO & Founder. "These high-visibility, large-scale deployments require a strong pre-integration between packagers and DRM platforms."
"BuyDRM's KeyOS platform is now seamlessly integrated with VOS360," said Shahar Bar, Senior Vice President, Video Products and Corporate Development, Harmonic. "This partnership enables faster deployments, shorter time to market and the highest level of security possible for video streaming."
About BuyDRM
BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of Content Security Services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. As an OVHcloud company, BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology.
With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), AMPAS (The Academy), Blizzard Entertainment, Cinedigm, Crackle, Crunchyroll, Daily Rounds, Deluxe Digital, EPIX, FuboTV, POPS Worldwide, Rakuten Viki, Redbox, SBS Belgium, Sinclair Digital and Zee5.
For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com/
For more information, please visit https://corporate.ovhcloud.com/en/
About Harmonic
Harmonic, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen.
For more information, please visit https://www.harmonicinc.com/
