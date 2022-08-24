Individuals and couples can now schedule new patient appointments with Jaimin S. Shah, M.D., at SGF Houston's new location in Spring, Texas.
SPRING, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S., proudly announces it is now scheduling new patient appointments with Jaimin S. Shah, M.D., at Shady Grove Fertility Houston's new Spring, Texas, location. A Houston native, Dr. Shah proudly returns to Texas to provide patient care at SGF Houston's newest office.
"The true heart of SGF Houston is patient-centered care, and I'm honored to join such an incredible team," shares Dr. Shah. "When a patient is struggling, I offer an empathic ear paired with honest and clear explanations to address their concerns and questions. With the patient's input and shared decision-making, we create an action plan to make their family-building dreams a reality."
SGF Houston, formerly the Center of Reproductive Medicine (CORM), is proud to provide access to family-building services at the new Spring, Texas, location. Located within the St. Luke's campus off of the Grand Parkway, the SGF office in Spring is a dedicated center of fertility excellence.
SGF Houston's Spring location offers comprehensive fertility services including:
- virtual and in-person new patient consults,
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- low-tech fertility options,
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer,
- LGBTQ+ family building,
- financial counseling,
- psychological support, and more.
SGF Houston also offers innovative financial programs to help make infertility treatments more affordable, including the Shared Risk 100% Refund Program. This exclusive program provides patients with the opportunity to pay a fixed amount for up to six fresh IVF or donor egg cycles and any subsequent frozen embryo transfers (FETs). Of the total Shared Risk 100% Refund Program participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to use for other family-building options.
Get to know Dr. Shah
Dr. Shah is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) and board eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI). He completed his residency training in OB/GYN at the McGovern Medical School in Houston, Texas. Dr. Shah then continued his training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Boston IVF and Harvard Medical School to complete his fellowship in REI. In addition to his fellowship studies, Dr. Shah served as an oral examiner at Harvard Medical School where he supported students after OB/GYN clerkship.
Dr. Shah's research interests include embryo quality, pregnancy outcomes, and mental health. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS) and the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE). Dr. Shah is also a fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG).
"The opening of the Spring location and addition of Dr. Shah to the SGF Houston physician team expands innovative, highly successful, and affordable opportunities for family building in Texas," shares Vicki L. Schnell, SGF Houston physician. "Dr. Shah's dedication to compassionate patient care perfectly aligns with SGF's core value of patient-centered fertility care."
Patients may now schedule a new patient appointment with Dr. Shah by calling 281-305-0194 or by submitting this brief form.
About US Fertility
US Fertility is the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, offering comprehensive fertility-market-focused non-clinical, administrative, and technical platforms that help domestic and international practices improve patient outcomes and increase patient access. To learn more about partnership- or affiliate-status benefits, call 301-545-1308 or visit USFertility.com.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With 47 locations, including new locations in Texas, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients in-person and virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.
