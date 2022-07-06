This guide explores how to exercise with a Goldendoodle by exploring the benefits, various exercises to try, and how to keep a Goldendoodle safe while exercising.
Exercising with a Goldendoodle is smart because it keeps both the owner and dog in shape and creates bonding opportunities. "The amount of exercise Goldendoodles need will depend on their age and personality," according to ABCs Puppy Zs. When looking at how much exercise a Goldendoodle needs, owners need to consider their individual Goldendoodle's energy levels and health conditions, and it's best to consult with the Goldendoodle's veterinarian.
Swimming is an ideal option for Goldendoodles since they are bred to be strong swimmers and it's easy on their joints. Neighborhood walks, trail running, and trips to the dog park are all activities that will help exercise as well as socialize a Goldendoodle. When exercising with a dog, owners should take a few steps of precaution including ensuring the dog's collar is current with contact information, allowing a rest break, and having water available for the dog.
