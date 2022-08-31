The California-based hazardous waste disposal company expands regional service expertise throughout the U.S.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACTenviro recently launched a new national services division, expanding its waste transportation and environmental services throughout the U.S. The new National Services division leverages the company's expertise and leadership within the hazardous waste disposal industry, and additionally offers clients throughout the U.S. a full range of environmental management services. The new division complements the company's recent geographic expansion efforts throughout Texas, including Dallas and Houston.
Tim Smith, Chief Executive Officer of ACTenviro, said, "We're pleased to be able to provide comprehensive waste, industrial and compliance services to our clients who have a nationwide presence." Smith continued, "And we look forward to serving new customers throughout the country."
Mariana Sabich, Director of National Accounts said, "Our dedicated team of experts offer clients turn-key, customizable environmental service solutions with compliance and local communities in mind." Sabich adds, "Having nationwide capabilities enables us to expand and diversify our services to existing and new customers within the healthcare, retail, high technology, manufacturing, and transportation sectors…we can develop environmentally safe and sustainable programs for any company, in any location."
Inquiries from prospective clients and vendors should be directed to: Mariana Sabich, msabich@actenviro.com, (408) 595-6513. For more information on ACTenviro National Services, visit National Services | ACTenviro.
About ACTenviro
Founded in 2000, ACTenviro is a nationally-recognized environmental and hazardous waste management firm, and one of the top 100 recyclers in the United States. They serve everyone from small businesses to local, state and federal government agencies, as well as well-known multinational Fortune 100 firms.
