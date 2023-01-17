Kids & Teens Dental Place is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, located at a new domain, KidsAndTeensDentalPlace.com.
PEARLAND, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kids & Teens Dental Place is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, located at a new domain, KidsAndTeensDentalPlace.com. The website features new content and a fresh look that will help the growing practice meet the needs of the communities in Pearland and Houston, Texas. The website includes information about the latest pediatric dentistry and procedures, insight into our state-of-the-art clinics, articles about pediatric dental health, and more.
The practice's new website is designed to help parents learn more about general pediatric dentistry procedures. Parents can learn about common childhood dental problems and treatments for children and teens, as well as discover information about teeth-cleaning and fluoride treatments for kids. The website also features a section about aftercare for the different types of pediatric dental procedures performed by the staff at Kids & Teens Dental Place.
Kids & Teens Dental Place is led by pediatric dentist Dr. Cecilia Carpio and prosthodontist Dr. Alvaro Carpio. They are joined by a team of dedicated and compassionate pediatric dental assistants, hygienists, and receptionists who aim to make each patient's experience as smooth and stress-free as possible. Both of the practice's offices in Pearland and Houston are designed with kids in mind and have plenty of parking as well as a spacious waiting room for families. The offices have fun and colorful decor that appeal to children and make them feel comfortable during their visits.
"We are committed to providing patients and their families with the highest level of care in a fun, comfortable environment," says Dr. Cecilia Carpio. "We want every child to love coming to the dentist."
Dr. Cecilia Carpio is a board-certified pediatric dentist who received her Doctorate in Dental Surgery and then continued her studies at Cayetano Heredia University, where she also served as a faculty member. From there, she received her Pediatric Dental Certificate from the University of Alabama Birmingham following a residency at the Children's Hospital of Alabama. She is fluent in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the International Association of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Dental Association, and the Texas Dental Association, amongst other professional associations.
Dr. Alvaro Carpio is a second-generation dentist who has been practicing for over 15 years. Following some time in private practice, he continued his education at the University of Puerto Rico, where he received his advanced graduate studies certificate in prosthodontics. Dr. Carpio is also certified in Basic Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support, as well as in administering sedation.
The practice offers a range of pediatric dentistry services, including treatment for dental emergencies, comprehensive oral checkups and preventative care, fillings, sealants, and fluoride treatment for children. The dentists also diagnose and treat toothaches, gum disease, and any other oral health issues that may arise in children. They are happy to see pediatric patients of all ages, including infants, toddlers, and teens.
Kids & Teens Dental Place is a premier pediatric dentistry practice with locations in Pearland and Houston, TX.
