IRVING, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourthSquare, a boutique global, digital, and enterprise services company, welcomes Joe Tolod as its Sr. Vice President, Sales. Joe is an accomplished industry veteran with over 30 years of earning customers' trust working in sales, consulting, delivery, customer success, strategic partnerships, and systems & software management.
"I am thrilled to have Joe step into the role to transform the way we provide a 360-degree perspective to drive customer-centric digital transformation services," said Venkatash Kovela, President & CEO of FourthSquare. "I'm also looking forward to helping our customers utilize key partner software products from on-premise licenses to IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS subscriptions."
Mr. Tolod stated, "I'm so looking forward to stepping into this role at FourthSquare and helping guide customers of all sizes from enterprise, midmarket, SMB, and public sector to focus on a services-led approach to address their immediate digital needs."
Joe earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from Boston University. He has worked for, partnered with, and sold to notable companies like Oracle, Hitachi, Fujitsu, Dell, Microsoft, and the State of Oregon. Joe is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Life is busy with his four boys and his wife's daughter and son.
"The addition of Joe to the FourthSquare leadership team cements our commitment to our clients and a renewed emphasis on building lasting relationships that thrive," said Venkatash Kovela, President & CEO.
About FourthSquare
FourthSquare is a fast-growing, boutique Oracle global partner providing end-to-end solutions for the entire Oracle stack, from applications to infrastructure. Headquartered in Irving, TX, FourthSquare has multiple offices in the U.S. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, FourthSquare delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals.
FourthSquare delivers, with a gold standard, concierge customer service. We are scaled to be your 24/7/365 trusted partner with a 360-degree approach to ensure every engagement exceeds expectations.
For further information, visit http://www.fourthsquare.com.
