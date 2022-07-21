AI-Powered ID Scanning Solution Saves Time, Reduces Data Errors
FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point of Rental Software and IDScan.net are announcing an integration to enhance the ID scanning process for rental businesses.
The full integration with Point of Rental's software means more than 15 fields are automatically imported into Point of Rental's database, including name, address, ID number, and photo. This cuts down on more than a minute of data entry and virtually eliminates errors.
"We're always trying to make the rental process as simple and error-free as possible," said Point of Rental CEO Wayne Harris. "This integration is a big upgrade over previous generations of ID scanners and will result in a lot of time saved for people at the counter."
"Our goal with this partnership is to help streamline operations for rental businesses, and make data entry and identity capture easy and efficient. The Thales QS2000 is the perfect option for Point of Rental because of its durability, affordability, and ability to scan all types of government issued IDs, including passports," said Denis Petrov, CEO of IDScan.net.
IDScan.net's solution increases data capture accuracy to more than 99 percent by scanning ID barcodes instead of relying on optical character recognition. The Thales QS2000 scanner eliminates the need for frequent recalibrations or maintenance on moving parts, while the company's WizzForms software supports more than 2,700 ID formats including all government-issued IDs in the U.S. and Canada.
Point of Rental users can order the AI-powered identity verification system that fully integrates with their software at https://idscan.net/product/point-of-rental/.
Media Contact
Brian Beuadry, Point of Rental, (817) 900-3066, marketing@pointofrental.com
Jillian Kossman, IDScan.net, (504) 434-0222 x110, jkossman@idscan.net
SOURCE Point of Rental