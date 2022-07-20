Cetec ERP and JMT Technologies are working together toward a common goal: customer proficiency in ERP!
AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cetec ERP and JMT Technologies have partnered up to provide manufacturing companies with a modern, cloud-based ERP solution for their business. By utilizing modern ERP technology, customers can achieve a total web-based solution for inventory control, traceability, accounting and quality management.
For more than 25 years, JMT Technologies has been helping manufacturers achieve key business goals by developing procedures that better leverage the features of their ERP software. Over the past two decades, JMT Technologies has guided thousands of nationwide customers through successful ERP implementations, system enhancement integrations, continued training, and onboarding. Their goal is to accelerate manufacturing businesses to new levels of growth.
"The next generation is coming into these manufacturing companies. Whether it's a family, son or daughter coming in to run the business, web-based technology becomes key," said Jack Travis, CFO of JMT Technologies. "I think ultimately what we see is being able to transition some of our customer base and attract new customers where the Cetec ERP model will work better for them."
A lot of growing manufacturing businesses begin on programs like quickbooks and Excel spreadsheets, and then want to transition to a more intuitive, full-featured system that can do everything at once. They can often end up spending thousands of dollars trying to implement an outdated ERP like NetSuite/Oracle, and then find it actually can't do everything they want it to. Cetec is an all-in-one platform that includes everything from sales and quoting to inventory management and shop floor control. Travis says customers will appreciate Cetec's 100% web-native software, and JMT Technologies' team of experts have the right tools for a successful Cetec ERP implementation.
"At Cetec ERP we are very excited about partnering with JMT Technologies," said Taylor Wagen, COO of Cetec ERP. "We are confident that JMT's many years of experience, combined with their hands-on approach is a winning solution for all of our customers."
With Cetec ERP, manufacturing employees can pull up work orders on mobile tablets, allowing users to complete jobs efficiently and effectively from anywhere. The all-in-one simple and affordable model Cetec provides to customers gives ERP access at a low-cost to manufacturers across the world.
