The Partnership Forms a Sports Medicine Powerhouse and is Anticipated to Lead the Area in Innovative Health Care Across Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio (SMASA), a team of Board-certified orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine primary care physicians committed to providing quality care, is proud to announce their joint venture with Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS). This venture solidifies TexPTS' operations of 4 SMASA physical therapy clinics and SMASA's 7 total locations, further expanding the groups' footprint across San Antonio, Austin and greater Texas.
This venture will allow SMASA to maintain its existing brands while gaining access to TexPTS' parent company's, Confluent Health, ecosystem of management services, education, and musculoskeletal health innovations. These services include efficient community outreach, digital innovations, value-based care pathway models, marketing and finance tools, best in brand physical therapy partnerships including the PTPN network, as well as continuing education programs and staff development opportunities such as Evidence In Motion, a nationally recognized residency, Fellowship, and certification education provider in physical and occupational therapy programs.
"Having joined forces with a new teammate in providing sports medicine care for San Antonio and South Texas, we believe that our union with Texas Physical Therapy Specialists and Confluent Health will allow us to become leaders in innovation for providing sports medicine health care, both surgical and nonsurgical, to all San Antonio and South Texans that want to remain physically active," said Dr. Bob Girling, MD, renowned orthopedic surgeon and partner of SMASA. "We feel, that with the like minds we have joined, the sky's the limit."
In response to this joint venture, and in anticipation of continued growth, TexPTS has appointed Dr. Adam Roggia, PT, MS, MBA, OCS to serve as Chief Executive Officer of all SMASA locations. Roggia previously served as Director of TexPTS – SMASA and will now be running all operations for the venture.
SMASA will continue to offer the same programs in clinic as well as maintain their long standing relationships as the Medical Team of the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio FC, Texas A&M San Antonio, Trinity University, St. Mary's University, Schreiner University, and San Antonio high schools. SMASA has served as the official sports medicine team for the Spurs program for over 25 years.
"SMASA is very pleased to announce its formal engagement with Texas Physical Therapy Specialists and Confluent Health as its strategic partner for growth, development and innovation in the south Texas community," said Spurs team physician and SMASA's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Paul Saenz, D.O. "This partnership will allow the expansion of sports medicine and orthopedic specialists to advance cutting edge treatment strategies and emerging surgical techniques. We are now poised for growth and success in the decades to come."
To learn more about SMASA and TexPTS' sports and orthopedic services please visit http://www.texpts.com. For more information on SMASA, please visit http://www.sportsmedsa.com.
About Texas Physical Therapy Specialists
Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS) is a Texas-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, TexPTS positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit texpts.com, or find them on Facebook at @texpts.
About Confluent Health
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.
About Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio
Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio is a Texas-based, private Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery Group. We have served San Antonio community and set the standard of high quality, expert medical and sports medical care. We seek to expand our impact by innovating and improving the quality of care for patients. Any Athlete, Any Injury, Any Time. For more information, visit sportsmedsa.com or find us on Facebook at @sportsmedicineassociates.
