ARGYLE, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three scholarship awards will benefit collegiate students wishing to further and advance their education, whether they are in recovery and/or pursuing careers in the mental and behavioral health fields.
"We offer these collegiate scholarships with the desire to assist individuals who are working to further their education. Helping individuals in recovery from addiction and/or specifically wanting to pursue a degree in these important fields aligns with Santé's core values," says CEO Sam Slaton, MEd, LPC-S, MBA, MHSM. "Providing assistance to those entering this field is a privilege."
The award amount for each is $500 and recognizes three of Santé's legacy makers:
- The Rip Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship in memory of Santé's co-founder Rip Corley, LMSW, RN. This will go to an individual in recovery (2 year minimum) from addiction who has completed at least one year in college and pursuing an undergraduate degree from an accredited college and/or university.
- The Dr. Deb Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship in honor of Santé's co-founder/co-owner M. Deborah Corley, PhD. This will go to an individual pursuing a graduate degree towards work in the mental and behavioral health field.
- The Sam Slaton & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship in celebration of Santé's CEO Sam Slaton, MEd, LPC-S, MBA, MHSM years of leadership. This will go to an individual pursuing a graduate degree towards health care management.
Submission and Award Details
Submission period: September 1, 2022 – December 5, 2022
Award Announcement: December 9, 2022
Award Date: December 21, 2022
In 2020, 73.8 million Americans (adults aged 18 or older) had a mental illness and/or substance use disorder in the past year.¹ It is vital to have qualified individuals in the fields of mental and behavioral health and health care management.
For more scholarship insights and eligibility requirements, click here.
About Santé Center for Healing: Santé Center for Healing provides integrity-driven, evidence-based, and personalized long-term recovery for those suffering from substance use disorders, mental health, trauma, problematic sexual behavior, co-occurring disordered eating and other compulsive behaviors. Santé was founded in 1996 and is celebrating more than 26 years of service. For more information, visit http://www.santecenter.com.
1. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. (2021). Key substance use and mental health indicators in the United States: Results from the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (HHS Publication No. PEP21-07-01-003, NSDUH Series H-56). Rockville, MD: Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Retrieved from https://www.samhsa.gov/data/
Media Contact
Nicole Miller, Santé Center for Healing, 1 214.444.7343, nicolem@santecenter.com
Hollie Higgins, Santé Center for Healing, 214.444.7350, Hollie@santecenter.com
SOURCE Santé Center for Healing