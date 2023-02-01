Divergence Academy students will now have the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of cloud security through the school's industry-expert instructors and partnership with the Cloud Security Alliance.
ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divergence Academy, a leading vocational tech school based in Addison, Texas, is proud to announce that it has become a Master Training Partner of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). Divergence is now offering training for the CCSK (Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge) exam as part of its Cloud Engineering Immersive curriculum.
This partnership marks Divergence's commitment to a new curriculum focus: all four of its immersive programs (also known as boot camps), will now be anchored to Security Operations. The CCSK provides individuals with a comprehensive understanding of cloud security—a critical aspect of Security Operations. This knowledge will be essential for learners working or looking to work in Security Operations roles in organizations that have adopted cloud computing services.
The CCSK is widely recognized as the industry standard for cloud security knowledge to demonstrate an individual's understanding of the critical security issues and best practices associated with cloud computing. As more organizations are moving their operations to the cloud, the demand for skilled and certified cloud security professionals has never been higher.
"We are thrilled to have joined the Cloud Security Alliance as a Master Training Partner and to now offer our students the opportunity to earn the CCSK certification," said Sravan Ankaraju, President and Co-founder of Divergence Academy. "Our Cloud Engineering Immersive curriculum is designed to provide our students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in today's rapidly evolving tech landscape. This partnership will give our students a clear advantage in the job market and will help them stand out as experts in cloud security."
As a Master Training Partner, Divergence Academy is committed to providing its students with the highest quality training and support to prepare them for the CCSK exam—including industry-expert instructors and hands-on training to make them job-ready.
With this new partnership, Divergence is well-positioned to help its students advance in the competitive field of cloud security—giving them the skills they need to succeed in the job market and aiding employers with the all-too-daunting task of securing the cloud.
