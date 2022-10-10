SRFC Bio, Inc. Receives EPA Approval. Third-Generation Biotechnology Product Continuously Sanitizes Surfaces for 24 Hours.
DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DALLAS – Oct. 10, 2022 – SRFC Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company that develops continuously active antimicrobial surface cleaners and coatings, announced today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration for a new product based on the company's third generation antimicrobial technology. The product cleans surfaces, disinfects bacteria and viruses at application, and keeps killing 99.9% of bacteria for up to 24 hours after it dries. Hallmarks of the new product are absence of stickiness and visibility after drying.
"We're proud of our science team, which was built upon a long history of research tso develop this leading-edge and science-backed infection control technology. This product is the next frontier," said Dr. Bob Godfroid, PhD, president and chief science officer of SRFC Bio, Inc. "Our mission is to help stop the spread of dangerous infections by the transmission of microbes across surfaces. This product will provide healthier environments in the spaces we all live in."
According to the EPA, areas with surfaces that are frequently touched by many different people can pose a risk to public health because of the significant challenge for continuous cleaning and disinfection. "We are excited to receive EPA registration," said Dr. Godfroid. "This is a major step for the company in the U.S., and the approval supports further commercialization of our technology platform with our domestic and international partners."
About SRFC Bio, Inc.
SRFC Bio, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology science company based in Dallas, Texas, focused on developing and marketing active antimicrobial surface cleaners and coatings for distribution in the U.S. and worldwide. With a decade of research and more than 100 patents, the company serves global customers in healthcare, hospitality, travel, education, entertainment and many other markets. The team of leading scientists, chemists, microbiologists, and product developers at SRFC Bio, Inc. are committed to creating a future of wellbeing with breakthrough solutions that help eliminate disease transmission. More information can be found at http://www.srfcbio.com.
