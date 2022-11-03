FBFK law firm has been named to the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list, which recognizes the most elite firms across the nation, is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.
DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas-based FBFK law firm has been named to the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list, which recognizes the most elite firms across the nation for their professional excellence and consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.
"The Best Law Firms distinction is one FBFK is particularly proud of, as it's driven by feedback from our clients and peers," said Founder and CEO Kyle Ferguson. "We are grateful for this national recognition spotlighting our work and our team."
FBFK earned a Tier 2 ranking for Litigation – Intellectual Property (Dallas/ Fort Worth office) and for Real Estate Law (Houston office), and a Tier 3 ranking for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law and Tax Law in its Dallas/Fort Worth office.
To become eligible for a "Best Law Firms" ranking, at least one lawyer at the firm must be recognized in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, an exclusive award presented to only the top 5% of lawyers in the United States. To establish the 13th edition, the recognitions incorporate 12.2 million evaluations of more than 115,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms.
About FBFK
Celebrating 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
