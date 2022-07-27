Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm dedicated to delivering results and unleashing potential for its clients and community, was recognized in the 2022 D CEO Corporate Citizenship Awards.
DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm dedicated to delivering results and unleashing potential for its clients and community, was recognized in the 2022 D CEO Corporate Citizenship Awards. Sendero was named a finalist in the In-Kind Services Support category for the work the firm does through their Community Rocks program.
Sendero employees work with nonprofits to deliver pro bono management consulting services; including planning technology strategies, creating organizational roadmaps, and developing internal processes and procedures; as part of the firm's Community Rock program. In the past five years, Sendero has completed more than 50 Community Rock projects. In 2021 alone, Sendero employees billed over 4,900 hours of in-kind services through the program.
"It's an honor to be recognized alongside these nonprofits and corporations that are dedicated to making a difference in North Texas," said Sendero COO Ruth Farrar. "We're proud of the impact our employees make through our in-kind service support."
In one of Sendero's most recent Community Rocks, a project team worked with AT LAST!, a boarding program for students in Dallas. Through their scholars-in-residence program, AT LAST! provides a consistent home life experience to students from underserved communities. Sendero began a multi-workstream project in 2019 to provide technology selection, execution, and training services. As a result of the project, Sendero employees evaluated, recommended, and implemented customer and volunteer management systems; evaluated and recommended enterprise planning systems to accommodate HR and accounting needs; and built a custom system to allow counselors and AT LAST! employees to input data throughout the day from mobile devices for quick and transparent reporting. In the spring of 2021, AT LAST! welcomed the first scholars-in-residence and began using the IT strategy and systems Sendero built, implemented, and recommended.
Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero provides large and mid-sized organizations with management consulting services that empower them to improve performance, increase efficiencies, and implement fundamental transformation. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Sendero has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list and is routinely recognized as a best place to work by employees. Learn more at http://www.senderoconsulting.com.
