DALLAS, Nov.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) awarded Walmart the inaugural Technology Innovation award, sponsored by Clean Harbors. The announcement took place at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo held in Dallas, Texas.
The newly created award recognizes innovation, vision, and technical achievements that support and advance the trucking industry. Nominations were open to any WIT member who has contributed innovative technical or mechanical solutions, ideas, or practices in the commercial motor vehicle industry.
"We've seen firsthand how well Walmart's fleet operates. That's, in large part, due to their applications and automation. Calling Walmart a 'world-class organization' in this regard seems almost an understatement," said Michelle DeStefano, Sr. Director of Employee Engagement, Clean Harbors. "There could be no better selection as the winner of the first Clean Harbors technology award, in our eyes. Congratulations to all involved!"
Walmart was selected for the innovation of NTransit, a mobile software application built to provide their fleet drivers with a world-class, frictionless experience in the cabs of their trucks. NTransit starts by providing the drivers with a single platform for all the tools and information they need to move freight across Walmart's supply chain, while staying connected with the dispatch office and other important stakeholders along their journey. This helps to minimize excess time spent at locations and enables the driver to efficiently move through their workday.
NTransit is also a communication platform that informs the driver of any traffic incidents or unsafe conditions, so the driver has all the information needed to go about their day on the safest and most efficient routes. NTransit also provides real-time location tracking to provide ETAs to the Walmart stores on the driver's route, ensuring the store is ready to receive and unload their freight and get the driver back on the road quickly. Additional enhancements are in development to further digitize the driver's experience, including the ability to make paperless deliveries and move right through the gate at warehouses without having to stop for paperwork review and seal validation.
Integrated within the application is a satisfaction survey that provides Walmart drivers with a voice to rate their experience at stops along their route, as well as their overall experience with the application. With this feedback, Walmart product and technology partners can listen to and stay close to the voice of the customer, their drivers, and push ongoing development of new features and enhancements, which continue to enrich and improve the driver experience.
"The technology innovation award helps promote our mission to address obstacles our members face in the trucking industry," said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. "The NTransit app provides Walmart fleet drivers with the technology to experience a more user friendly, simpler, and intuitive process to stay connected from start to finish for each trip. This removes much of the uncertainty drivers often experience during their daily deliveries."
Finalists for the award, Relay Payments and REVOLOK USA LLC, were also recognized during the Accelerate! Conference & Expo.
About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America's leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America's largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit http://www.cleanharbors.com.
