Special session in partnership with Alarm.com analyzes new security and video verification solutions for businesses
DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will host a special roundtable discussion, State of Commercial and SMB Security: Video is the New Perimeter, on Thursday, October 13, 11:00 am–12:15 pm CT, as part of the 2022 CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference experience. The virtual roundtable, sponsored by Alarm.com, addresses the growing role of video verification and analytics in security solutions for commercial and small-to-medium business.
Parks Associates research finds nearly 40% of SMBs are likely to acquire security/safety products in the next six months, with cameras and professionally installed security systems as the top desired solutions.
"Businesses report an increasing need to secure both their physical and virtual assets," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "SMBs are looking to add advanced safety and security solutions to protect and enhance their business operations. We look forward to discussing these new opportunities in security and smart spaces at this special session."
State of Commercial and SMB Security: Video is the New Perimeter is a special session in the CONNECTIONS™ conference series, with a special focus on opportunities to install and leverage smart technologies in business spaces. This session features Parks Associates research and an interactive discussion with market leaders on new security solutions, including cloud-based video verification, with insights on operational impacts and strategies to improve the user experience in smart buildings and businesses.
Industry leaders joining the conversation:
- Uday Kiran Chaka, CEO, Sentry AI
- Dominique Meyer, CTO, CamerEye
- James Reno, VP, Commercial Sales, Alarm.com
- Avery Rigg, Sales, Professional Sales Agents, Inc.
- Stephen Soltis, Sales Manager, Vector Security
- Matt Vallis, Consultant - Complex Solutions and Smart Buildings, TELUS
For 26 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem to talk about the growth in the connected home market. The 26th annual event features an in-person conference along with virtual sessions on April 14, August 18, October 20, and November 10.
Media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, rosey@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.
Parks Associates' 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.
Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.
Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments.
Register now. For more information, contact sales@parksassociates.com, call 972-490-1113, and visit www.connectionsconference.com.
Media Contact:
Rosey Sera
Parks Associates
972-996-0233
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-39-of-smbs-are-likely-to-acquire-securitysafety-products-301647336.html
SOURCE Parks Associates