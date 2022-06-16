dental organization partners with Black woman-owned Dallas business to commemorate the national holiday
DALLAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MINT dentistry, the dental company is known for making "Sexy Teeth' in Dallas is partnering with Cake Bar, the traditional southern bakery in Trinity Groves, to support local Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth. This event will mark the company's second annual partnership to celebrate the national holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates the news of emancipation reaching Galveston, TX on June 19, 1865. In 2021, Congress passed The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a national holiday. Today, more than a century later, people across the country recognize the landmark moment in history with celebratory events. MINT dentistry is proud to support local Black businesses like Cake Bar that continue to have a profound positive impact on the community.
MINT's Juneteenth celebration will be held at Cake Bar's downtown Dallas location and attendees will have the opportunity to eat specialty slices of cake, compliments of MINT dentistry, while also getting to know Tracy German, the successful owner and Black entrepreneur behind the Cake Bar brand. With 16 different cakes made from scratch, a variety of pound cakes, quick breads, cookies, ice cream, and assorted beverages — there will be something sweet to eat for everyone attending. In addition to Cake Bar's desserts, attendees will have the opportunity to take home MINT's infamous green SEXY TEETH sunglasses, lip balm, as well as book an appointment online for a cleaning and receive free teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance with the help of MINT employees at the event.
Cake Bar owner, Tracy German, was always inspired to open her own bakery and bring the feeling of "home" to her customers. MINT dentistry is a proud supporter and partner of Black-owned businesses that share similar values about bettering the neighborhood, including Cake Bar.
Like German, Dr. Harrison has a strong passion to positively impact the community and bring smiles to people's faces — both in and out of the dental chair. "Love and generosity are core values instilled in MINT's identity as a company," Dr. Field Harrison explained, "and celebrating Juneteenth is a way to bring those values to life."
"We look forward to celebrating Juneteeth this year by serving the community in partnership with Cake Bar. It's important to me as an entrepreneur and business leader to lead with love and use my platform to help amplify Black-owned businesses. I pray we continue to love our neighbors better than we ever have before — no matter what race, gender, or religion they might be. If there is ever a time we need each other, it's now," said Dr. Harrison.
For more information on MINT dentistry, please visit http://www.MINTdentistry.com or call 833.879.6468 to make an appointment. MINT dentistry provides exceptional dental services at affordable prices for everyone. The company also offers free teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance.
