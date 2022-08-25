The 7th Annual data center industry event will take place live in Austin September 27-28
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCAC Live, the Data Center Anti-Conference will take place at the Moody Theater at ACL Live in Austin Texas September 27-28. With less than 5 weeks to the event, the event organizers wanted to provide an update on the sponsors, speakers and fun networking opportunities that will available to attendees.
"We are extremely pleased with the level of excitement and support we've received for this event," said Kirk Offel, co-founder of DCAC Live and DCAC Revolution. "We're expecting over 300 people as of today and have a packed roster of sponsors and activities – its going to be a STELLAR event this year."
The event kicks off on Tuesday, September 27th with a charity golf tournament at the Terravista Golf Club in Austin. Tournament proceeds will be donated to One Tribe Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports our nation's bravest. One Tribe Foundation, formerly 22Kill, raises awareness and combats suicide by empowering veterans, first responders, medical frontline workers and their families through traditional and non-traditional therapies.
Sponsors for the charity golf tournament include IE Mission Critical, RLE Technologies, Aggreko, Katalyst, McCollisters, Carrier, Gordon, Foster Fuels, DCI,SEALCO, TBL Mission Critical, Sunbelt Rentals, Gyddiup, RXL, Generex, JE Dunn, and Stulz.
Following the charity golf tournament, attendees of the DCAC Live event will be treated to live entertainment at ACL Live from 7-9pm.
The networking continues that evening at the Kung Fu Saloon, sponsored by CPG.
The main DCAC Live starts on Wednesday, September 28th at the ACL Live. The title sponsor for the main event is IES Communications, a leading national technology infrastructure architect headquartered in Tempe Arizona that delivers a comprehensive approach with a strong emphasis on client relationships and continuous innovation.
Speakers include Kirk Offel, Gilbert Romo, Andy Cvengros, Carl Beardsley, Peter Gross, Mark Thiele, Tony Grayson, Erich Sanchack, Chris Crosby, Cameron Wynne, David McCall, Shawn Tugwell, Celeste Dela Calzada, Jim Albin, Mercy Manning, Rob Morris, Sam Huckaby, Bill Kleyman, Lindsey Bruner, McKenzie Edwards, Jesse Sargent, and Anthony Garcia. For more information on the speakers, please visit: https://dcac-live.com/2022-speakers/
Sponsors for the conference include: IES Communications, Kodis, Parrish-Hare, Enchanted Rock, Overwatch, Generex, Yondr Group, T5 Data Centers, DC Group, , Sunbelt Rentals, Power Cooling Engineers (PCE), ZincFive, Claycorp, McCarthy, Rosendin, Willmeng, Cable Plus, DPR Construction, Divcon Controls, JE Dunn, Beck Group, Chekhub, Walker Engineering, Legrand, Prime Data Centers, CPG, Modular Power Solutions, Switch Electric, Data Center Infrastructures (DCI), Rolls-Royce Solutions, Anord Mardix, Tate, Bureau Veritas Primary Integration. Media sponsors include JSA, InterGlobix Magazine and Bisnow.
Following the conference, attendees can continue to network at the Parlor & Yard sponsored by Enchanted Rock.
To learn more about DCAC and to register, please visit: http://www.dcac-live.com
Media Contact
Jason Ferrara, DCAC Live, 1 4802063848, jason@dcac-live.com
SOURCE DCAC Live