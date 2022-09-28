Smart Home Starter launches Tech Supportal, a live 24/7 tech support service
DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Smart Home Starter, a popular blog committed to equipping users with the knowledge to solve their tech issues, launched Tech Supportal, a 24/7 multi-channel tech support service for Smart Homes.
"In a world that continues to be shaped and led by tech connectivity, staying online has never been more important. We really wanted to provide an inexpensive plan to keep our users' home, tech and life on-line, no matter what the device or issue may be." - Trae Jacobs, Co-Founder
Since its founding, Smart Home Starter has helped millions of people get the most out of their home technology. Now with Tech Supportal, owners of smart homes can have live 24/7 tech support for any issue, any device, at any time. Subscribers can rest easy knowing that tech experts are available around the clock to keep their smart home technology working right.
Smart homes are safer when one can view the video doorbell or monitor CCTVs anywhere in the house, even if they're away from home. Home offices become more efficient if anyone can use printers and other smart appliances from anywhere in the house. Imagine what you can do if any issue with all your smart home devices, from washing machines to thermostats, have 24/7 expert troubleshooting and issue resolution available from just one source.
"When we decided that we wanted to offer home tech support, there was no question who we should partner with. Support.com is a leader and innovator in the space, and together, we are excited to launch Tech Supportal, the 24/7 solution to ensure home connectedness." - Benny Kounlavouth, Co-Founder
As IoT experts, Support.com and Tech Supportal can keep household technology connected and optimized. No matter how simple or complex the challenges are, Tech Supportal experts are standing by 24/7 to help.
About Smart Home Starter: Smart Home Starter is a leading digital consumer tech publishing brand that focuses primarily on troubleshooting, how-to and product reviews. Established in 2018 and based out of Dallas, TX, Smart Home Starter has amassed a global reach of over 13m and continues to be a leader in providing written tech support across an array of consumer tech devices, helping our readers keep their home tech connected and running smoothly.
About Support.com: Support.com is a global leader in providing technical support solutions to consumers, SMBs, and Enterprises across all IoT brands and devices with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Award-winning service is delivered by a strong, diverse team of home-based employees—all experts in their fields and located in different cities around the world.
