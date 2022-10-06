PCA consultants among the selected industry experts presenting during 3-day educational program
DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA), a leading provider of maintenance, reliability, storeroom and asset management solutions, today announced that two of its most seasoned maintenance and reliability professionals will be expert presenters at SMRP 2022, being held in Raleigh, North Carolina on October 17-20. PCA will also be hosting Booth #227, where attendees can meet and speak with PCA's reliability and maintenance specialists. PCA will be accompanied at SMRP by its data scrubbing partner, Enventure.
In addition, PCA President and CEO Dick DeFazio and PCA COO Bob DiStefano are also attending the conference and will be available to speak with attendees at the booth.
"For SMRP 2022, we are pleased to present two information-rich sessions that attendees will find both insightful and highly informative," said DeFazio. "Like SMRP, PCA has a strong commitment to promoting excellence in facility maintenance and reliability, is continually innovating, and is dedicated to sharing useful, topical information."
In the Work Management track, PCA Reliability Consultant William "Bill" Judson, CMRP, will present "Why Don't Companies Use the CMMS to its Full Potential?" on Tuesday, October 18 at 11:00 am in Room 305. This session will explore the rich functionality and value of computerized maintenance management systems and how attendees can get more benefit from theirs.
In the Organization & Leadership track, PCA VP of Operations Dan Moss, CMRP and Allied Managing Principal Chris Colson will present "A Remarkable Reliability Journey — Equipment, Processes and People" in Room 301 at 2:45pm, also on October 18.
This presentation will detail how Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage, joined forces with two professional reliability-focused companies — Performance Consulting Associates and Allied Reliability — to identify better asset reliability solutions for existing opportunity gaps.
Judson, Moss and Colson will all be available afterwards to answer questions from attendees about their respective presentations.
About Performance Consulting Associates, Inc.
Since 1976, Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA) has been providing maintenance and reliability "best practice" support to global manufacturing corporations across all industries. Based in Duluth, Georgia, PCA has more than four decades of expertise serving clients from the plant floor to the C-suite by delivering engineering and consulting services for Asset Reliability, MRO Stores and Maintenance Management. For more on PCA's solutions and services, please visit http://www.pcaconsulting.com.
