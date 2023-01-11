Predactica today announced that it has achieved Select tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. As a Select partner, Predactica can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.
DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Predactica and Snowflake help citizen data scientists to rapidly and cost-effectively create powerful predictive models with Snowflake's Data Cloud, helping joint customers meet their advanced analytic needs. Customers in manufacturing, retail & financial services industries can benefit from Predactica's demand forecasting & predictive maintenance solutions by leveraging their Snowflake integration.
The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.
"Predactica's ML platform helps customers perform complex data analysis, process massive datasets, and create predictive models without ever leaving the Snowflake environment," said Pawan Bhati Sr. Director of business development at Predactica.
