Partnership Delivers Isolation Solutions to Organizations in the MPA Trusted Partner Network (TPN) to Improve Productivity and Enable Compliance with Security Guidelines
NEW YORK and PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SSE Platform, and CYBER-ON-CALL®, the cybersecurity division of Axis Technologies, today announced that they have entered into a partnership to offer ZTEdge Isolation Solutions to CYBER-ON-CALL's clients. With these solutions, CYBER-ON-CALL further strengthens its commitment to be the one-stop for all critical cybersecurity solutions for small- to medium-sized studios so they can simplify compliance with TPN requirements outlined by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) Content Security Best Practices guidelines.
With video and visual effects production evolving beyond the physical studio, artists, third-party providers, and industry professionals are increasingly working remotely. Hackers have taken notice that studios are increasingly relying on digital collaboration and communication platforms to meet tight schedules and even tighter budgets. However, using these tools, which require internet access, exposes proprietary IP to the risk of exfiltration and data loss, ultimately costing these businesses money, legal exposure, and sometimes additional follow-on business.
The industry's digital evolution has changed the supply chain – post-production, VFX, animation studios, broadcasters, and music – that major studios rely on to produce content. The MPA has updated their Content Security Best Practices to expand strong protections for additional essential web-based functions, requesting they confirm their compliance with the guidelines through TPN assessments.
The challenge for studios has been that many solutions available to them introduce significant inefficiencies into the production process, frustrate creative and business personnel, and exclude use of valuable web and cloud apps in some cases. The partnership between Ericom Software and CYBER-ON-CALL provides studios with seamless and easy-to-use isolation solutions that enhance studio productivity and protect valuable IP while adhering to the TPN requirements that many organizations have trouble fulfilling.
First, ZTEdge Web Isolation, Ericom's Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) solution, enables creative artists and other users to safely access internet tools like email, collaboration tools, and web browsing from production devices, while fully protecting valuable intellectual property (IP) and pre-release content. RBI creates a virtual "air gap" between the internet and internal systems.
Second, clientless ZTEdge Web Application Isolation (WAI) enables users to securely access private and public cloud apps from unmanaged third-party and BYOD devices, controlling each user's permissions in accordance with Zero Trust principles of "always verify, never trust" and "least privilege access."
In addition, CYBER-ON-CALL will also offer Ericom's ZTEdge Virtual Meeting Isolation (VMI), the only isolation solution that protects sensitive content and data being shared in collaboration applications like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Using the solution, IT teams can control what information is shared on screen-shares, audio, cameras, and more.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Ericom to revolutionize how content creators protect their intellectual property with ZTEdge," says George Bower, CEO of Axis Technologies and CYBER-ON-CALL. "This streamlined Zero Trust solution allows users to collaborate securely on creative projects while keeping IP safe from malicious attack, theft, or accidental loss – all without compromising access or efficiency. ZTEdge was created with busy collaboration teams in mind; there is no need for costly downtime."
"Partnering with CYBER-ON-CALL to support the MPA guidelines for TPN compliance will benefit studios, production houses, and so many organizations along the film industry's supply chain, particularly in the United States," explained David Canellos, Ericom Software President and CEO. "Their commitment to being the one-stop for cybersecurity solutions means that all clients will receive 'white glove' treatment as they deploy and use ZTEdge Web Isolation solutions."
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge platform is the industry's most comprehensive and cost-effective Security Service Edge (SSE) solution. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, micro-segmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform powered by more than 50 distributed POPs globally. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.
About Axis Technologies and CYBER-ON-CALL
Axis Technologies and CYBER-ON-CALL® specialize in Data Management and Cybersecurity. Their expertise allows them to serve clients in various industries, including entertainment, aerospace & defense, Federal, oil and gas, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. For over two decades, Axis Technologies has helped some of the world's most demanding organizations solve their most complex Information Technology challenges. With unparalleled expertise in these critical areas - organizations across the globe trust them for innovative solutions that keep vital systems secure.
