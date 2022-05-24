Sponsorship will advance the academy's mission to elevate academic excellence
AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, announced its sponsorship of the Texas Empowerment Academy (TxEA). NFP's $60,000 investment will help advance TxEA's mission – to provide students with a sound education in a nurturing and stable environment conducive to learning and academic excellence – and help fund the campus expansion as TxEA has outgrown its two primary campuses in East Austin.
"NFP believes in the principles of the Texas Empowerment Academy," said Pamela Wheeler, senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, NFP. "Our strategy for advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging embraces investing in the communities where we work and live. TxEA's values and mission align with our focus on building systems and cultures that empower progress."
The Texas education landscape data shows that African American students represent roughly 13% of the total student population, but they have the highest dropout rate and lowest scores on standardized tests. TxEA is the only African American charter school in Central Texas and provides children with an innovative alternative for educational excellence in grades K-12. Since its inception, TxEA has grown into a jewel in East Austin where primarily African American students, including at risk, special education, gifted and talented, economically disadvantaged, or Title 1, attend and excel through the program. TxEA has a 100% high school graduation and college enrollment rate. In addition, 95% of their students are in a college dual enrollment program earning college credits ahead of graduation, and 100% of their students are first-generation college students.
Founded in 1998, TxEA understands there are two sides to education: academic and social. "With the introduction of social media, less engaged adult supervision, a hyper introduction to media and the myriad of issues that children face, the emotional well-being of students is becoming a huge issue," said TxEA Superintendent David W. Nowlin. "TxEA provides engaged adults, small environments where children can access and be accessible to affectionate human interaction, and positive academic support, which means our students feel better, do better and are better off than they would be in larger, less personable schools," concluded Nowlin.
"As an engaged member of the Austin community, I'm proud to be part of a company that backs its words with leadership and action," said Romaine Anglin, director, Program Management office, NFP and the driving force behind NFP's investment in TxEA. "Through my involvement in 100 Black Men of Austin, which has a longstanding connection to TxEA, I see firsthand how education changes the game in terms of opportunity, well-being and success, which will benefit kids across the city."
The TxEA campus expansion is the first time in 146 years in Austin there was an education construction project for a majority African American population.
