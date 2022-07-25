Modern Luxury Magazine Has Included Dr. Vitenas In Their List of Leading Health Providers
HOUSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, Modern Luxury's Houston Magazine published their guide on Houston's finest luxury services. Dr. Vitenas was featured in this guide as a top medical provider in the Houston area. Modern Luxury recommended his plastic surgery services to readers who wish to enhance their health, happiness, and natural beauty. In addition, the magazine gave Dr. Vitenas the title of Best Facial Plastic Surgeon in Houston.
As the biggest luxury media brand in the country, Modern Luxury rigorously assesses companies, services, and professionals in various cities across the country. The company's high standards have made them the most reliable source for high-class living. They publish magazines in every major city in the United States and provide the best information and insights into luxury brands, lifestyle trends, and services.
For years, Modern Luxury has built a deeply personal connection between high-end brands and their readers. The magazine aims to introduce affluent audiences to the finest amenities life has to offer; this includes medical care and cosmetic surgery. July's edition of Modern Luxury Houston featured some of the best medical providers in the fields of plastic surgery, wellness, dermatology, orthopedics, and many other specialties.
Dr. Vitenas is proud to be named alongside his peers in Houston and is grateful to be recognized for his unparalleled services in facial plastic surgery. As a board-certified plastic surgeon with over thirty years of experience, quality patient care is a top priority for Dr.Vitenas. He is dedicated to providing all his clients with premier medical services that help improve their health, wellness, and appearance.
Over the years, Dr. Vitenas has been given several prominent awards highlighting his skills as a surgeon and as a healthcare provider. Being named Houston's Best Facial Plastic Surgeon is another great addition to his many accomplishments. Dr. Vitenas has also been recognized as the Best Single Physician Practice, a Top Ten Plastic Surgeon in Middle America, a Texas Super Doctor, and a Top Doctor on RealSelf.
In the future, Dr. Vitenas hopes to be featured in other publications from the magazine. This way more patients have access to Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery and can get cosmetic surgery that will meet their specific needs.
###
To learn more about Dr. Vitenas and Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery, contact his office in Houston, TX. Dr. Vitenas's staff can be reached at this phone number:(281) 484-0088, or through his contact page at this link here.
Dr. Vitenas also has an about page that details his medical background, achievements in the field of plastic surgery, and his journey as the founder of Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery. For more information follow this link. The team at Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery looks forward to hearing from you soon.
Media Contact
Amelia Viera, Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery, (281) 484-0088, aviera@surgeonsadvisor.com
SOURCE Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery