PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to help bedridden patients be more comfortable and help prevent pressure ulcers from forming," said two inventors from San Antonio, Texas, "so we invented TUSH CUSH."
The patent-pending invention provides added comfort, reduces the formation of pressure ulcers and reduces back pain in patients. It also aids in the ability to heal existing pressure ulcers. In addition, this device can prevent caregivers or medical personnel from being injured due to continually moving a patient. It is practical and convenient for hospitals, nursing facilities and at home use, as well as easy to use, versatile and portable. The inventors have created a prototype.
The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
