Red Comet Ranks No. 389 fastest-growing companies amongst all private companies in the State of Texas and No. 141 in the Dallas-Fort Worth region
FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Red Comet is No. 389 fastest-growing, privately held company in Texas and No. 141 in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in Texas and Dallas Fort Worth region in the independent small business segment.
In Inc. 5000's words, "during prolonged trying times for global business, Red Comet not only joined the elite ranks of the Inc. 5000 — but also earned standout status in the state, industry, and local area." "Red Comet continues to be agile and thrives in the new challenges posed by the post-pandemic economy," said President Ms. Sapna Ganeshan. "We have always been customer-focused, and this focus has served us well in finding unique and tailor-made solutions for our customers during both the pandemic and post-pandemic times," said Managing Director Dr. Jay Srinivasan.
Schools use Red Comet to supplement their core instruction and for various electives and career-focused courses, summer learning, and enrichment. In addition, students directly enroll in Red Comet's over 325 credit-bearing academic courses for K-12.
About Red Comet:
Red Comet is an online education company that is fully accredited and approved in several states in the US. Red Comet offers a variety of solutions for virtual/remote learning, blended learning, alternate learning, and addressing learning loss.
For more information on Red Comet, visit Red Comet (http://www.redcomet.org)
