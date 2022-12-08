Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities is pleased to announce the addition of center-based services to existing home-based service offerings in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Greater Houston areas. Locations include Plano, Southlake, The Woodlands, and Sugar Land and join our existing centers in Austin and El Paso, Texas. ALP initiated these center-based extensions in response to the need for quality center-based services. ALP is committed to continuing collaborative efforts with schools, ancillary services and medical providers in the Plano, Southlake, The Woodlands and Sugar Land areas, and steadfast in its dedication to providing resources to families.
DALLAS, FORT WORTH, AND HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALP strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with autism and related disorders. With their robust network of community partnerships and ever-growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support. ALP believes a tailored, comprehensive care plan with a dedicated clinical team allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible.
"We have been working diligently on designing state of the art centers for our families, said Gina T. Chang, Ph.D., BCBA-D, CEO of ALP. "Our centers offer structured environments designed to give children a safe learning space and allows them to work on goals in a more efficient way."
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 300 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 3,400 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP now offers treatment in 19 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.
