SAN ANTONIO , Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To expand access to advanced breast reconstruction techniques and patient care, PRMA Plastic Surgery is excited to welcome plastic surgeon Dr. Lauren Whipple to the team.
PRMA Plastic Surgery | Center for Advanced Breast Reconstruction opened its doors to serve the local San Antonio, Texas breast cancer community over 25 years ago. Since welcoming its first patient in 1994, PRMA has expanded to be one of the top breast reconstruction centers in the world.
"We are very excited to add Dr. Whipple to our experienced team," shares PRMA president Dr. Minas Chrysopoulo. "She joins us with a strong focus on advanced breast reconstruction techniques, and we know she will add a great deal of value to our patients and to our practice."
Dr. Whipple is passionate about women's health and access to education and care regarding breast reconstruction after breast cancer. She is thrilled to join the team at PRMA who also shares this goal.
PRMA has performed over 10,500 state-of-the-art breast reconstruction procedures on patients following a mastectomy or lumpectomy. The practice continues to welcome patients from all around the world.
Dr. Whipple says she is, "beyond excited to join PRMA with a mission to rebuild lives after breast cancer."
Dr. Whipple graduated Magna Cum Laude from Siena College in Albany, New York with a bachelor's in biology. She then attended Albany Medical College where she graduated Cum Laude, awarded to the top 5% of the graduating medical school class.
Prior to her path in medicine, Dr. Whipple has always had a keen interest in art, particularly anatomical illustration and figure drawing. During medical school, Dr. Whipple realized she could combine her love of caring for patients and her talent for art into a career in advanced breast reconstruction techniques.
Throughout her residency at Albany Medical Center, Dr. Whipple received numerous prestigious awards. She is the only three-time award recipient of the James Edmond Award of Academic Excellence, awarded to the resident that demonstrates the highest level of knowledge, mentorship, and surgical technical ability.
During residency, she enjoyed the complexity and technical challenge of microsurgery. She decided to pursue a fellowship at the world-renowned University of Pennsylvania, known for their expertise in microvascular breast reconstruction. There, she was exposed to various complex cases, including limb salvage, nerve transfers, and innovative breast reconstruction procedures.
Her extensive training and experience lead her to PRMA where she joins plastic surgeons Peter Ledoux, Steven Pisano, Chet Nastala, Minas Chrysopoulo, Gary Arishita, Oscar Ochoa, Ramon Garza III, and Andrew Gassman in performing the latest microsurgical breast reconstruction techniques and lymphedema surgery.
Dr. Whipple is available for appointments beginning in September 2022 at PRMA's Medical Center office located at 9635 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78240. To schedule please call 800-692-5565.
