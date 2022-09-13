Art will support Smith's worldwide operational initiatives and strategies
HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading independent distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Art Figueroa to the position of Senior Vice President of Global Operations. In this role, Art will support the company's operational initiatives and strategies globally and lead and manage its distribution hubs in North America and EMEA.
"Art always puts Smith first and consistently goes above and beyond his stated responsibilities to help us provide top-tier service and products to our global customers," said Kirk Wehby, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. "He is loyal, dedicated, and a true people person. I know I can always count on him and look forward to his continued success in this new role."
Art joined Smith in 2004 as Manager of Corporate Security. He was named Security and Facilities Director in 2012 and to his most recent role of Vice President of Operations and Quality in 2013. His people-focused leadership and commitment to continuous improvement will help drive Smith's efforts to innovate and elevate its operational activities.
"We have several leading-edge initiatives on the horizon – including implementing additional automation into our processes, improved employee development, and enhancing our technology, software, and testing capabilities – and I am excited for the opportunity to support these projects at our global facilities," said Art. "The future at Smith is bright because of the remarkable team members I have had the pleasure of working with throughout my tenure. I am grateful for the trust our leadership has in me, and I look forward to seeing Smith and our team continue to thrive in the coming years."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
###
Media Contact
Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 713.430.2141, rwitmer@nfsmith.com
SOURCE Smith