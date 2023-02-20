Fabio will oversee Smith's offices in Munich and Berlin and support business relationships across the DACH region
HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Fabio Gimondi to the position of Managing Director, DACH. In this role, Fabio will manage the company's sales offices in Munich and Berlin and cultivate opportunities with regional customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
"The technological and industrial markets in the DACH region have grown and evolved substantially over the last several years, and Smith has built up its presence here to support this swell of demand," said Fabio. "I am excited to help develop our expert trading team and build key relationships with our partners in the region and across Europe."
Fabio joined Smith's office in Silicon Valley in 2016 and then moved to the company's European headquarters in Amsterdam a year later. He held a variety of procurement and sales positions before being named General Manager of the company's office in Berlin when it opened in 2021. His market expertise and emphasis on collaboration and communication will guide his business-development strategies.
"Fabio has done a tremendous job building our Berlin office, which has tripled in size over the last year," said Cleat Kimbrough, President, EMEA at Smith. "His persistence and ingenuity will help to shape our offices and strengthen our partnerships across the DACH region, and I look forward to Smith's continued expansion here under his leadership."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 19 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.8 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
