CONROE, Texas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kate Bihm, founding attorney and managing shareholder of The Bihm Firm, PLLC, has been named an Elite Lawyer in Texas for 2022. Elite Lawyer is a comprehensive attorney directory and rating service that showcases outstanding attorneys throughout the country and provides information to individuals who are seeking legal help. Kate Bihm is an accomplished attorney who is well-respected among her peers and clients. Her continuous hard work and determination have helped her gain this award, among many other accolades.
Kate Bihm has been leading her legal team at The Bihm Firm since 2007, and she has been licensed to practice law in the state of Texas since 2003. Since opening the Conroe firm, she has worked hard to instill the values of transparent counsel, aggressive advocacy, and exceptional client service in everything her team does. She originally centered her career on defending individuals facing criminal charges, including traffic tickets and drug charges. Starting in 2016, Attorney Bihm began expanding her practice to represent individuals facing legal matters related to divorce and family law. Today, Ms. Bihm's legal practice provides legal representation in cases involving complex divorce, child custody, child support, marital agreements, domestic violence, and various criminal charges.
Attorney Bihm is a dedicated legal professional who has invested substantial time and effort into becoming an excellent public servant. In 2016, she ran for judge of the 9th District Court Republican primary in Montgomery County. Kate Bihm is a member of the board of directors of the State Bar of Texas, and she serves as Chair of the Bar's Client Security Fund Committee. She is a former fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, and she previously served as President of the Montgomery County Bar Association.
Since earning her Juris Doctorate from the Texas Tech School of Law in 2003, Attorney Bihm has earned several awards for her impressive work in the legal field. She has been AV-Rated by Martindale Hubbell since 2017 and was named as Top Lawyer by Houstonia Magazine five times. Additionally, Kate Bihm was named the Appellate Attorney of the Year by the Montgomery County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.
To learn more about Attorney Bihm and The Bihm Law firm, please visit https://www.bihmfirm.com/ or call 936-788-6100.
For more information about Elite Lawyer, please visit https://www.elitelawyer.com/.
