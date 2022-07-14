Inpatient Telemedicine Innovator Offers New Opportunities for Remote Care and Increased Work-Life Balance for Physicians in 15 Specialties
ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Telemedicine, a pioneer in inpatient telemedicine, today announced an expanded recruiting program to attract physicians across the U.S. in 15 different healthcare specialties. The growing telemedicine provider for health systems and hospitals is promoting opportunities for physicians to provide care, virtually, to more than 350 programs in 32 states.
Research from the American Medical Association (AMA) reports that physician burnout is a staggering 42% with specialties often seeing even higher burnout rates, including neurology (50%) and endocrinology (46%). This is exacerbated by a mounting physician shortage which the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) predicts will see a shortage of 124,000 physicians by 2034. Telemedicine positions are changing the dynamics of physician care, offering new options for workplace flexibility to enhance work-life balance and increase physician career satisfaction while delivering quality care to patients in hospitals, both rural and urban.
"Eagle Telemedicine has seen unprecedented growth and to continue our strategic expansion we are actively working to attract physicians across specialty areas with the aptitude to deliver expert care, virtually," said Jason Povio, President and Chief Operating Officer, Eagle Telemedicine. "We know that the telemedicine model is going to continue to expand to meet today's mounting physician shortage challenge, and at Eagle, we're on the leading edge of empowering providers with the technology resources and care team 'pod' approach that will fuel their success in this new era of care delivery."
To support Eagle Telemedicine's rapid growth and mounting job opportunities, the company has expanded its recruiting program to be led by Katie Cherry. Previously head of the company's credentialing and licensing practice, Cherry has now taken on the expanded role of building the company's growing physician recruiting practice, which is now seeking physicians across all 15 specialties in more than 32 states. Under her guidance, the Eagle Telemedicine recruiting team will guide new Eagle Telemedicine providers through the onboarding process and match them to care "pods" in support of Eagle Telemedicine hospital and health system customers.
"Eagle Telemedicine is offering highly desirable positions for physician specialists that want to extend their opportunities for care to patients outside of their communities – without travelling from the comfort of their home office," said Cherry. "Our telemedicine practice delivers outstanding opportunities for physician satisfaction and flexibility along with the fulfillment of still being an integral part of a dedicated care team to serve patients for the best possible outcomes."
To support its rapid growth, Eagle Telemedicine is actively recruiting physicians across multiple specialties, from TeleICU and TeleNeurology to TeleCardiology, TeleOncology, TelePediatrics, TelePhychiatry and more. For more information on open positions and to learn how to become an Eagle Telemedicine provider, visit https://www.eagletelemedicine.com/telehealth-providers.
About Eagle Telemedicine
Eagle Telemedicine provides technology-enabled care. Eagle was one of the first companies to emerge in the telemedicine physician service arena and is still pioneering the industry a decade later. It designs, manages and operates telemedicine programs for acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals. Eagle's solutions help facilities offer specialized care to underserved communities, eliminate locum support costs, prevent burnout, manage coverage gaps, reduce unnecessary transfers, and increase patient census. Multiple specialties include Hospitalist Medicine, Stroke and Acute Neurology, Psychiatry, Critical Care, Cardiology, Infectious Disease and a range of other specialties in a wide variety of service models. For more information, visit http://www.eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagle-telemedicine.
