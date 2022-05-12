Zonez http://www.zonez.com, a division of Allied Modular http://www.alliedmodular.com is relocating to Austin, TX in a strategic move, doubling the size of their manufacturing facility and capacity.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonez http://www.zonez.com, a division of Allied Modular http://www.alliedmodular.com is relocating to Austin, TX in a strategic move, doubling the size of their manufacturing facility and capacity.
"The move to Austin, TX is a great strategic move for us," says Sande Golgart, President of Zonez, Inc. "As a result of this move, we will now be able to decrease our time to manufacture while improving quality and volume at the same time."
The move comes at a perfect time for Zonez. The manufacturing world has been turned upside down over the past year with numerous supply chain issues. With most of those issues now solved, Zonez expects to reduce their current lead times in half, while building a reserve of drop ship inventory. "In today's economy, this is a huge win for our customers."
The 100,000 sf facility is located at 7000A Burleson Rd. Austin, TX 78744. The state of the art facility is loaded with brand new equipment and will be home to the new Zonez showroom, where they will showcase their innovation solutions.
"We are thrilled to be in Austin, TX. The city is exploding with creative, innovative businesses and the people here are amazing!" Golgart continued.
If you would like to learn more about Zonez, Inc. Please link to our website, http://www.zonez.com.
Media Contact
Sande Golgart, Zonez, Inc., (800) 929-7702, sales@zonez.com
SOURCE Zonez, Inc.