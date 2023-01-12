Partners in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana continue to be supported by a seasoned sales leader and technology expert.
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Dean Hovind as a cloud solutions consultant for the central south region. Reporting to Mark Szotkowski, Hovind will be responsible for building strategic partner relationships, enabling partners in the channel, and helping deliver RapidScale managed cloud solutions to customers.
With over 15 years of direct selling and channel sales experience, Hovind has a solid background in managing enterprise accounts, complex solution selling, developing strategic partner relations, and business development. He is knowledgeable in data center solutions, fiber networks, telecommunications, and cloud-based solutions. Prior to RapidScale, he was an executive vice president for business development at Quantum Symphony, an IT consulting firm. He also served as a director of global partnerships at Evoque Data Center Solutions. Hovind has expertise in customer relationship management, managed services, partner-ecosystem relations, and sales operations, and held account director and manager roles at other various telecom and IT services companies.
"We're thrilled to have such a seasoned technology sales leader join the team," said Szotkowski. "Dean has shown himself to be creative and strategic in the sales process and laser-focused on his clients' needs. His experience and technical expertise will be valuable assets for his partners."
About RapidScale
For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers through its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
About Cox Business
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
