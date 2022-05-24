Fair Founder & CEO explains that refugee needs are quickly escalating worldwide
HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Fair is announcing the launch of an exciting new partnership with USA for UNHCR to raise much-needed funds for refugees.
The program will raise funds in multiple ways. When new customers open and fund a Fair Wealth Building Account (WBA) using this link between now and World Refugee Day on June 20, 2022:
- Fair will make a $50 donation to USA for UNHCR
- Fair will match 1% of each new member's annual WBA balance with a donation to USA for UNHCR each month that the account remains funded
"Since launch, Fair's social impact initiatives have been focused on supporting the refugee crisis. The team and I are thrilled to be bringing this fundraising initiative with USA for UNHCR to fruition. We're excited to see the impact that USA for UNHCR will have in serving refuges as a result of this partnership", said Fair Founder & CEO Khalid Parekh.
"Fair is forging a new path in how a purpose-built financial service can provide a more transparent banking experience for its customers while committing to supporting important issues such as the global refugee crisis. With more than 84 million people forced to flee war, violence and persecution globally, Fair's commitment to refugees will not only help raise critical funds to address emergency and long term needs but also shows refugees that there is a committed global community standing with them on every step of their journey", stated Anne-Marie Grey, Executive Director and CEO of USA for UNHCR. "We know this program will make a real difference."
To learn more about this new partnership, visit https://www.bankwithfair.com/lp/usa-for-unhcr
ABOUT USA FOR UNHCR
USA for UNHCR protects refugees and empowers them with hope and opportunity. Supporting UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – and its partners, we provide lifesaving essentials including shelter, water, food, safety and protection. Around the world, we help refugees survive, recover and build a better future. Established by concerned American citizens, USA for UNHCR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit http://www.UNrefugees.org
ABOUT FAIR
Fair is an ethical, socially responsible neobank and digital financial services platform that eliminates fees that can prevent financial freedom and savings opportunities. Dedicated to values that place people over profit, Fair practices socially responsible investing (SRI) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing. Fair also donates 2.5% of its profits to global refugee causes and racial economic empowerment initiatives. Fair banking services are provided by Coastal Community Bank, member FDIC. Terms and conditions apply and can be found at bankwithfair.com. Connect with @bankwithfair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
According to BankRate, most savings accounts still earn far less than 1% APY. But money put into a Fair Wealth Building Account will earn up to 4% APY, meaning investments will grow faster. Plus, Fair's 4% return is not limited to a certain balance amount. Fair's SIPC-insured Wealth Building Accounts are liquid and not locked in for any period of time. Those with a balance in their accounts will continue to earn dividends and can withdraw it at any time.
Opening a Fair account can be completed with a social security number or a government-issued ID, such as a valid passport or driver's license. Membership enrollment is available at bankwithfair.com, and the FairPay mobile app can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
