SUGARLAND, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrikeTru, a commerce and data services firm, helped Richmond Supply Company Inc. (RSCI), a wholesale distributor of Industrial Supplies, modernize its eCommerce environment. The project involved eCommerce platform migration from Magento to BigCommerce, upgrading Akeneo PIM, improving product data quality, and deploying an Akeneo PIM to BigCommerce connector to automate website updates.
This eCommerce and product information management project is part of RSCI's goals to be more efficient, agile and responsive, and to expand its business in a rapidly shifting digital landscape. StrikeTru led the project to:
- re-platform from Magento to BigCommerce
- improve data quality to facilitate migration to BigCommerce
- deploy its Akeneo PIM Connector for BigCommerce to support reliable and continuous synchronization of product content / price / availability to the website
"Within 4 months, StrikeTru successfully migrated RSCI from Magento to BigCommerce and saved RSCI significant time that was otherwise spent managing legacy platform issues. We deployed modern tech tools that will help them scale their eCommerce channel sales," said Vik Gundoju, Managing Partner at StrikeTru.
Since going live in Feb 2022, RSCI has experienced multiple benefits including time savings, improved functionality, better self-service features, great platform support, reliable site updates, and a scalable eCommerce and data management environment.
RSCI partnered with StrikeTru to help overcome the challenges of managing on-premise eCommerce tools that were delaying the execution of various digital growth initiatives.
"StrikeTru has a deep understanding of our eCommerce and product data operations and related challenges. By deploying modern systems like BigCommerce and Akeneo and by automating our workflows, they freed us up so we can focus on expansion initiatives like custom pricing, growing SKU counts, improving SEO and data quality, enabling marketplace sales, and more," said Levi Hill, President of Richmond Supply Company.
