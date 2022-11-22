Roberts' Addition to CellGate Is Another Indication of the Company's Continued Upward Trajectory in the Security and Access Control Industries.
CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wireless access control company, CellGate, has just announced the hiring of Herbert Roberts as its Chief Financial Officer. Roberts is the first person to fill this position since the company only recently created the role in response to their continued rapid growth pace.
Roberts has experience as both a former CFO and a CEO, and has held leadership roles with: eReplacements, a privately held international manufacturer of replacement electronics and accessories; Dish-tenna, a global technology-based sales and marketing organization and DrFirst, Inc., a market leader in electronic prescription management software before bringing his talents to CellGate. During his career, Roberts has experience in working with organizations of many sizes, brings strategic planning and execution expertise with fast-growing companies, in addition to having manufacturing/distribution knowledge with technology-based companies. Roberts also holds a Bachelor's in Accounting from the City University of New York and an MBA from New York University.
CellGate CEO, Noel Gouldin, expressed great enthusiasm when discussing Roberts' addition to the CellGate executive team, and was optimistic about the Company being able to benefit from Roberts' tremendous experience immediately. "Hiring Herbert Roberts as our new Chief Financial Officer shows how far CellGate has come in the last decade. It became apparent to me in the last couple of years, that our rapid success really warranted the addition of someone like Herbert, that could lead the finance area and provide true senior-level financial leadership as we grew. I think Herbert is a great fit due to both his experience and how well he fits with our company culture. I expect his financial leadership to be instrumental as we continue to grow in the coming years."
To learn more about CellGate, visit http://www.cell-gate.com.
CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and the easy-to-use CellGate app, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Erin N Fenstermaker, CellGate, 2142056825, erin@erinfenstermaker.com
SOURCE CellGate