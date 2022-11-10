WILLOW PARK, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) ("ProFrac", "ACDC," or the "Company") today announced financial and operational results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Results and Recent Highlights

  • Total revenue grew approximately 18% sequentially to $696.7 million over 2022 second quarter revenue,  
  • Net income rose approximately 105% sequentially to $143.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) excluding Flotek increased approximately 23% sequentially to $267.2 million
  • Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fleet(2) excluding Flotek was $34.5 million on 31 average active fleets during the quarter
  • Third quarter results include the consolidation of Flotek results which contributed $46.9 million in revenue and ($11.1) million in Adjusted EBITDA
  • Subsequent to the third quarter, the Company closed on its acquisition of U.S. Well Services ("USWS") on November 1, 2022

Matt Wilks, ProFrac's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are proud to report that we grew sequential revenue by 18% and drove sequential Adjusted EBITDA up 23% in the third quarter.  Our annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fleet continued to grow, supporting the ongoing investment in our equipment and developing next generation equipment.  These third quarter results demonstrate our Company's commitment and hard work that have produced strong operational efficiencies and financial growth as we continue to scale the business.  We are bullish on the future of our industry and even more so, on ProFrac, as we continue to execute our Acquire-Retire-Replace(TM) and vertical integration strategies."    

Ladd Wilks, Chief Executive Officer, added, "I am excited to welcome the U.S. Well Services team onboard as ProFrac continues to lead our industry in reducing emissions and reducing our customers' carbon footprints in support of their ESG initiatives.  We believe our employees and assets are the best in the industry, and we are laser-focused on three critical factors that are driving our industry leading results: pricing, utilization, and our ability to control the supply chain.  Constructive market dynamics are supporting pricing and utilization.  In addition, our unique ability to manage the complicated supply chain as a single provider represents the greatest opportunity for us to enhance profitability through more efficiently providing sand, chemicals, storage and logistics for our customers. During the third quarter, we made great progress expanding the number of fleets that are bundling materials."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2022, consolidated revenues totaled $696.7 million, or approximately $90 million per fleet on an annualized basis.  The increase was driven by higher average pricing, higher material sales, and higher activity levels achieved with our fleets.

Selling, general, and administrative costs were $70.3 million, including $12.9 million of stock-based compensation, $9.7 million related to Flotek, and $5.8 million in transaction related expenses.

Net income for the third quarter totaled $143.4 million, or $1.09 per Class A share. Excluding the operating results attributable to Flotek, Net income totaled $155.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $256.1 million in the third quarter, or $33.0 million per fleet on an annualized basis.  Excluding the operating results attributable to Flotek, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $267.2 million, or $34.5 million per fleet on an annualized basis.

Operating cash flow was $172.2 million, which included approximately $57.0 million in working capital build during the quarter from the increased activity and profitability levels.

The Company's average active fleet count for the second quarter was 31 fleets. 

Outlook

The Company fully deployed its first electric fleet during the fourth quarter and added 7 active fleets from the USWS acquisition.  The Company expects to finish the year with approximately 39 active fleets, with additional fleets under construction expected to be activated in early 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA per fleet is likely to fluctuate while we work to improve profitability on the newly acquired fleets, however the Company expects improvement in revenue for the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter, driven by the USWS acquisition.

Business Segment Information

The Stimulation Services segment generated revenues in the third quarter of 2022 of $668.6 million, which resulted in $249.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

The Manufacturing segment generated revenues of $48.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, which resulted in $8.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA.  Approximately 95% of the Manufacturing segment's revenue was intercompany.

The Proppant Production segment generated revenues of $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, which resulted in $9.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA.  Approximately  56% of the Proppant Production segment's revenue was intercompany.

Our other business activities generated revenues of $46.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, which resulted in $(11.1) million of Adjusted EBITDA. The other business activities solely relate to the results of Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek").

Capital Expenditures and Capital Allocation

Capital expenditures were $123.4 million for the third quarter excluding acquisition related expenditures.  Approximately 75% of the third quarter capital expenditures related to growth initiatives. 

The Company expects full year capex to range between $330 million to $350 million, of which approximately 30% is considered maintenance.  The increase to our capital budget primarily represents an acceleration of a number of growth-related initiatives to improve our pumping hours and our profit generating potential. We continued accelerating our engine upgrade program as the year progressed converting more Tier 2 engines to Tier 4 DGB engines and expect the full year cost for this initiative to be approximately $50 million. We expect the construction of our three electric fleets to cost approximately $75 million and the construction of our Lamesa sand plant to cost approximately $45 million.  We are also investing approximately $30 million in reducing the number of fleets waiting for maintenance and establishing a robust swing program to allow for equipment to be returned to service quicker and ensure our equipment continues to pump more hours per month.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total gross debt outstanding as of September 30, 2022 was $568.0 million, $18.6 million of which was attributable to Flotek. Gross debt outstanding excluding amounts attributable to Flotek was $549.4 million, compared to $477.5 million as of June 30, 2022.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, was $64.7 million, $8.5 million of which was attributable to Flotek. Cash and cash equivalents excluding amounts attributable to Flotek was $56.2 million, compared to $40.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, and excluding amounts attributable to Flotek, the Company had $245.7 million of liquidity, including $56.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and net availability of $189.5 million under its asset-based credit facility.

In connection with the USWS acquisition, we issued 12.9 million shares of Class A common stock and used approximately $210 million of cash (net of cash acquired) for the retirement of $170 million in USWS debt and other transaction related fees. This cash was primarily funded through our previously undrawn ABL facility, which had an outstanding balance of $163 million on October 31, 2022.

Footnotes

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (a "Non-GAAP Financial Measure").  Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release.



(2) Adjusted EBITDA per fleet is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release.

Conference Call

ProFrac has scheduled a conference call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 10:00 a.m. Central time.  Please dial 412-902-0030 and ask for the ProFrac Holding Corp. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call, or listen to the call live over the Internet by logging on to the website at the address https://ir.pfholdingscorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar.  A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 18, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13733023#.  A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. 

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a growth-oriented, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Founded in 2016, The Company was built to be the go-to service provider for E&P companies' most demanding hydraulic fracturing needs. ProFrac is focused on employing new technologies to significantly reduce "greenhouse gas" emissions and increase efficiency in what has historically been an emissions-intensive component of the unconventional E&P development process. For more information, please visit the Company's website, https://www.pfholdingscorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, the reader can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," or similar words. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding: the Company's strategies and plans for growth; the Company's positioning, resources, capabilities, and expectations for future performance; market and industry expectations; the anticipated benefits of the Company's July 2022 acquisition of SPS Monahans and November 2022 acquisition of U.S. Well Services, Inc.; the Company's estimates with respect to the profitability and utilization of its electric, conventional and dual fleets; the Company's currently expected guidance regarding its fourth quarter 2022 results of operations; the Company's currently expected guidance regarding its full year 2022 capital expenditures and capital allocation; statements regarding the availability of funds under the Company's credit facilities; the Company's anticipated timing for operationalizing its new electric fleets and its West Munger sand plant; the amount of capital available to the Company in future periods; any financial or other information based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance, events or expectations; any estimates and forecasts of financial and other performance metrics; and the Company's outlook and financial and other guidance. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions of U.S. Well Services, Inc. and SPS Monahans, including risks relating to integrating acquired companies and personnel; the failure to operationalize the Company's new electric fleets and West Munger sand plant in a timely manner or at all; the Company's ability to deploy capital in a manner that furthers the Company's growth strategy, as well as the Company's general ability to execute its business plans; industry conditions, including fluctuations in supply, demand and prices for the Company's products and services; global and regional economic and financial conditions; the effectiveness of the Company's risk management strategies; the transition to becoming a public company; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and other issues described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations included in the Company's forward-looking statements included in this press release. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements will be achieved, including without limitation any expectations about the Company's operational and financial performance or achievements through and including 2022. There may be additional risks about which the Company is presently unaware or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it expressly disclaims any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet are supplemental measures utilized by our management and other users of our financial statements such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, to assess our financial performance because they allow us to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and items outside the control of our management team (such as income tax rates).

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet as important indicators of performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net income (loss), before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization, (iv) loss on disposal of assets and (v) other unusual or non-recurring charges, such as costs and stock compensation expense related to our initial public offering, non-recurring supply commitment charges, certain bad debt expense and gain on extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA per fleet for a particular period as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a daily average of active fleets during period.

We believe that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. In particular, we believe Adjusted EBITDA per fleet allows investors to compare the performance of our fleets across comparable periods and against the fleets of our competitors who may have different capital structures, which may make a fleet-for-fleet comparison more difficult. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, and net income (loss) per fleet is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA per fleet. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) per fleet. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the periods indicated.

-Tables to Follow-

 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)



































Consolidated Statements of Operations















































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Sep. 30





(In thousands)

2022



2022



2021



2021



2022



2021













































Revenues

$

696,730



$

589,844



$

195,931



$

174,819



$

1,631,554



$

520,336













































Operating costs and expenses:







































Costs of revenues, exclusive of depreciation, depletion  and amortization



388,068





340,600





144,163





126,708





961,267





389,177





Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68,758





64,064





35,241





34,904





177,038





105,606





Loss on disposal of assets, net



667





2,143





3,397





1,868





2,656





7,472





Selling, general and administrative



70,287





87,548





20,047





14,094





191,962





47,919





Total operating costs and expenses



527,780





494,355





202,848





177,574





1,332,923





550,174













































Operating income (loss)



168,950





95,489





(6,917)





(2,755)





298,631





(29,838)













































Other (expense) income: 







































Interest expense, net



(16,261)





(13,451)





(6,896)





(6,187)





(38,984)





(19,118)





Loss on extinguishment of debt



(242)





(8,822)





-





-





(17,337)





-





Other expense (income), net



(928)





989





(92)





53





8,292





148





Total other expense



(17,431)





(21,284)





(6,988)





(6,134)





(48,029)





(18,970)













































Income (loss) before income tax provision



151,519





74,205





(13,905)





(8,889)





250,602





(48,808)





Income tax (provision) benefit



(8,157)





(4,112)





(170)





283





(13,021)





138













































Net income (loss)

$

143,362



$

70,093



$

(14,075)



$

(8,606)



$

237,581



$

(48,670)













































Less: net (income) loss attributable to ProFrac Predecessor



-





(56,157)





14,033





8,478





(79,867)





48,509





Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



11,751





8,704





42





128





20,039





161





Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests



(110,183)





(16,082)





-





-





(126,265)





-













































Net income attributable to ProFrac Holding Corp.

$

44,930



$

6,558



$

-



$

-



$

51,488



$

-



 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)













Consolidated Balance Sheet



































Sep. 30



Dec. 31



(In thousands)



2022



2021



















Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$

64,678



$

5,376



Accounts receivable, net





501,337





161,632



Accounts receivable - related party





4,510





4,515



Prepaid expenses, and other current assets





25,065





6,213



Assets held for sale





1,805





-



Inventories





238,794





73,942



Total current assets





836,189





251,678



















Property, plant, and equipment





1,454,010





827,865



Accumulated depreciation and depletion





(632,801)





(464,178)



Property, plant, and equipment, net





821,209





363,687



Operating lease right-of-use assets





78,569





-



Deferred tax assets





2,033





-



Investments





56,753





4,244



Intangible assets, net





34,930





27,816



Goodwill





97,573





-



Other assets





52,028





17,145



Total assets





1,979,284





664,570



















Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' and members' equity (deficit)















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable





209,537





121,070



Accounts payable - related party





34,911





21,275



Current portion of operating lease liabilities





9,532





-



Accrued expenses





194,321





38,149



Other current liabilities





36,446





34,400



Current portion of long-term debt





60,541





31,793



Total current liabilities





545,288





246,687



















Long-term debt





484,228





235,128



Long-term debt - related party





-





34,645



Operating lease liabilities





73,180





-



Other liabilities





17,320





-



Total liabilities





1,120,016





516,460



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest





1,644,426





-



















Stockholders' and members' equity





-





147,015



Preferred stock





-





-



Class A common stock





412





-



Class B common stock





1,011





-



Additional paid-in capital





-





-



Accumulated deficit





(868,409)





-



Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income





9





56



Total stockholders' and members' (deficit) equity attributable to ProFrac Holding Corp.





(866,977)





147,071



Noncontrolling interests





81,819





1,039



Total stockholders' and members' (deficit) equity 





(785,158)





148,110



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' and members' (deficit) equity 

$

1,979,284



$

664,570

 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)























Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow





















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Sep. 30



(In thousands)

2022



2022



2022



2021





























Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income (loss)

$

143,362



$

70,093



$

237,581



$

(48,670)





























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net (loss) cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68,758





64,064





177,038





105,606



Stock-based compensation



12,926





40,304





53,230





-



Loss on disposal of assets, net



667





2,143





2,656





7,472



Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt



242





5,946





10,472





-



Amortization of debt issuance costs



1,954





1,358





4,683





1,847



Bad debt expense, net of recoveries



-





-





5





2,562



Deferred tax expense



1,333





1,024





2,357





-



Unrealized gain on investments, net



-





(426)





(8,526)





-



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable 



(46,096)





(127,515)





(220,467)





(31,396)



Inventories



(43,269)





(41,024)





(107,150)





(14,525)



Prepaid expenses and other assets



(11,443)





1,545





(18,551)





(1,223)



Accounts payable



19,082





(42,574)





6,332





4,823



Accrued expenses



28,604





60,007





111,233





11,511



Deferred revenues and other liabilities



(3,921)





4,545





5,770





(317)



Net cash provided by operating activities



172,199





39,490





256,663





37,690





























Cash flows from investing activities:

























Investment in property, plant & equipment



(123,408)





(74,577)





(239,477)





(70,585)



Proceeds from sale of assets



586





479





46,687





17,487



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(97,660)





21,723





(354,927)





(2,430)



Investment in preferred shares of BPC



-





-





(47,202)





-



Initial investment in Flotek



-





-





(10,000)





-



Other Investments



(20,946)





-





(24,839)





-



Net cash used in investing activities



(241,428)





(52,375)





(629,758)





(55,528)





























Cash flows from financing activities:

























Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



231,198





27,214





818,758





160,230



Repayments of long-term debt



(17,955)





(270,005)





(515,780)





(138,887)



Borrowings from revolving credit agreements



56,450





99,313





253,683





29,500



Repayments to revolving credit agreements



(199,800)





(26,669)





(322,683)





(18,500)



Payment of debt issuance costs



(9,676)





(671)





(33,260)





(1,090)



Member contribution



-





-





5,000





-



Proceeds from issuance of common stock



-





329,118





329,118





-



Payment of THRC related equity



-





(72,931)





(72,931)





-



Payment of common stock issuance costs



-





(27,444)





(27,444)





-



Net cash provided by financing activities



60,217





57,925





434,461





31,253





























Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

(9,012)



$

45,040



$

61,366



$

13,415



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period



75,754





30,714





5,376





2,952



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period

$

66,742



$

75,754



$

66,742



$

16,367

 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)





































Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income

















































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Sep. 30





(In thousands)



2022



2022



2021



2021



2022



2021















































Net income (loss)



$

143,362



$

70,093



$

(14,075)



$

(8,606)



$

237,581



$

(48,670)















































Loss on disposal of assets, net





667





2,143





3,397





1,868





2,656





7,472





Loss on extinguishment of debt





242





8,822





-





-





17,337





-





Litigation





-





4,000





-





-





4,000





-





Stock-based compensation related to deemed contributions





10,207





38,849





-





-





49,056





-





Bad debt expense, net of recoveries





-





-





2,562





-





5





2,562





(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions





(80)





(58)





116





-





(126)





116





Reorganization costs





-





-





211





-





55





211





Acquisition related expenses





5,806





4,063





-





-





22,888





-





Unrealized gain on investments, net





-





(426)





-





-





(8,526)





-





Adjusted Net Income (loss)



$

160,204



$

127,486



$

(7,789)



$

(6,738)



$

324,926



$

(38,309)



 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)





































Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income excluding Flotek





















































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Sep. 30





(In thousands)



2022



2022



2021



2021



2022



2021















































Net income (loss)



$

143,362



$

70,093



$

(14,075)



$

(8,606)



$

237,581



$

(48,670)















































Loss on disposal of assets, net





667





2,143





3,397





1,868





2,656





7,472





Loss on extinguishment of debt





242





8,822





-





-





17,337





-





Litigation





-





4,000





-





-





4,000





-





Stock-based compensation related to deemed contributions





10,207





38,849





-





-





49,056





-





Bad debt expense, net of recoveries





-





-





2,562





-





5





2,562





(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions





(80)





(58)





116





-





(126)





116





Reorganization costs





-





-





211





-





55





211





Acquisition related expenses





5,806





4,063





-





-





22,888





-





Unrealized gain on investments, net





-





(426)





-





-





(8,526)





-





Adjusted Net Income (loss)



$

160,204



$

127,486



$

(7,789)



$

(6,738)



$

324,926



$

(38,309)





Less: net (income) loss from other business activities





12,497





8,604





-





-





21,101





-





Adjusted Net Income (loss) excluding other business activities





172,701





136,090





(7,789)





(6,738)





346,027





(38,309)



 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)





































Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



















































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Sep. 30



(In thousands)



2022



2022



2021



2021



2022



2021











































Net income (loss)



$

143,362



$

70,093



$

(14,075)



$

(8,606)



$

237,581



$

(48,670)











































Interest expense, net





16,261





13,451





6,896





6,187





38,984





19,118



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





68,758





64,064





35,241





34,904





177,038





105,606



Income tax provision (benefit)





8,157





4,112





170





(283)





13,021





(138)



Loss on disposal of assets, net





667





2,143





3,397





1,868





2,656





7,472



Loss on extinguishment of debt





242





8,822





-





-





17,337





-



Litigation





-





4,000





-





-





4,000





-



Stock-based compensation





2,719





1,455





-





-





4,174





-



Stock-based compensation related to deemed contributions





10,207





38,849





-





-





49,056





-



Bad debt expense, net of recoveries





-





-





2,562





-





5





2,562



(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions





(80)





(58)





116





-





(126)





116



Reorganization costs





-





-





211





-





55





211



Acquisition related expenses





5,806





4,063





-





-





22,888





-



Unrealized gain on investments, net





-





(426)





-





-





(8,526)





-



Adjusted EBITDA



$

256,099



$

210,568



$

34,518



$

34,070



$

558,143



$

86,277

 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)





































Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA excluding Flotek



















































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Sep. 30



(In thousands except average active fleets and annualization factor)



2022



2022



2021



2021



2022



2021











































Net income (loss)



$

143,362



$

70,093



$

(14,075)



$

(8,606)



$

237,581



$

(48,670)











































Interest expense, net





16,261





13,451





6,896





6,187





38,984





19,118



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





68,758





64,064





35,241





34,904





177,038





105,606



Income tax provision





8,157





4,112





170





(283)





13,021





(138)



Loss on disposal of assets, net





667





2,143





3,397





1,868





2,656





7,472



Loss on extinguishment of debt





242





8,822





-





-





17,337





-



Litigation





-





4,000





-





-





4,000





-



Stock-based compensation





2,719





1,455





-





-





4,174





-



Stock-based compensation related to deemed contributions





10,207





38,849





-





-





49,056





-



Bad debt expense, net of recoveries





-





-





2,562





-





5





2,562



(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions





(80)





(58)





116





-





(126)





116



Reorganization costs





-





-





211





-





55





211



Acquisition related expenses





5,806





4,063





-





-





22,888





-



Unrealized gain on investments, net





-





(426)





-





-





(8,526)





-



Total adjusted EBITDA for reportable segments



$

256,099



$

210,568



$

34,518



$

34,070



$

558,143



$

86,277



Less: other business activities operating results





11,072





7,454





-





-





18,526





-



Adjusted EBITDA excluding other business activities





267,171





218,022





34,518





34,070





576,669





86,277



Average active fleets





31.0





31.0





14.7





20.0





27.9





14.9



Adjusted EBITDA excluding other business activities per average active fleet





8,618





7,033





2,348





1,704





20,669





5,790



Annualization factor





4.0





4.0





4.0





4.0





1.3





1.3



Annualized adjusted EBITDA excluding other business activities per average active fleet



$

34,474



$

28,132



$

9,393



$

6,814



$

27,559



$

7,721

 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)









































Segment Information

































































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended











Sep. 30



Jun. 30





Sep. 30



Jun. 30





Sep. 30



Sep. 30







(In thousands)



2022



2022





2021



2021





2022



2021























































Revenues















































Stimulation services



$

668,578



$

576,556





$

190,723



$

168,506





$

1,581,289



$

502,932







Manufacturing





48,742





34,854







19,861





16,223







115,602





50,741







Proppant production





24,642





17,531







6,399





7,781







54,581





19,769







Other





46,872





15,359







-





-







62,231





-







Total segments





788,834





644,300







216,983





192,510







1,813,703





573,442







Eliminations





(92,104)





(54,456)







(21,052)





(17,691)







(182,149)





(53,106)







Total revenues



$

696,730



$

589,844





$

195,931



$

174,819





$

1,631,554



$

520,336























































Adjusted EBITDA















































Stimulation services



$

249,557



$

196,088





$

31,599



$

30,475





$

519,214



$

75,027







Manufacturing





8,416





9,360







502





349







27,798





3,181







Proppant production





9,198





12,574







2,417





3,246







29,657





8,069







Other





(11,072)





(7,454)







-





-







(18,526)





-







Adjusted EBITDA for reportable segments



$

256,099



$

210,568





$

34,518



$

34,070





$

558,143



$

86,277





 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)







Net Debt



































Sep. 30



Jun. 30



(In thousands)



2022



2022



















Current portion of long-term debt



$

60,541



$

51,329



Long-term debt





484,228





427,961



Long-term debt - related party





-





-



Total debt





544,769





479,290



















Plus: Unamortized debt issuance costs





23,235





15,755



Total gross debt





568,004





495,045



















Less: Cash and cash equivalents





(64,678)





(73,653)



Net debt



$

503,326



$

421,392

 

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)







Net Debt excluding Other Business Activities

































Sep. 30



Jun. 30



(In thousands)



2022



2022



















Current portion of long-term debt



$

44,917



$

36,938



Long-term debt





481,265





424,825



Long-term debt - related party





-





-



Total debt





526,182





461,763



















Plus: Unamortized debt issuance costs





23,235





15,755



Total gross debt





549,417





477,518



















Less: Cash and cash equivalents





(56,170)





(40,569)



Net debt



$

493,247



$

436,949

 

Contacts:

ProFrac Holding Corp.



Lance Turner – Chief Financial Officer



investors@profrac.com  







Dennard Lascar Investor Relations



Ken Dennard / Rick Black



ACDC@dennardlascar.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profrac-holding-corp-reports-2022-third-quarter-financial-and-operational-results-301675057.html

SOURCE ProFrac Holding Corp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags