An impactful extension
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products ("Snavely"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MacArthur Company, is expanding its product portfolio by offering the full line of Trex composite decking and railing in the Texas market, which includes Dallas and Houston territories.
This agreement underpins the acceleration of the combined brands of Snavely and Trex in Texas, and both companies are committed to providing the resources and investment necessary to execute this partnership successfully, particularly as the demand for the decking and railing product category remains strong.
Snavely and Trex have been working on this arrangement for some time, and both companies believe that the timing to launch could not be more fitting. This distribution extension makes the relationship between them more impactful, both for the companies and the customers they serve.
Snavely's COO, Clark Spitzer says, "We are excited that Trex has awarded us with this opportunity. It is a testimony of our long-standing relationship and collaborative vision for the future. Trex's industry-leading product portfolio is suitable with our distribution platform and experienced sales force."
Nick Fitzgerald, General Manager of Snavely's Dallas, and Houston branches adds, "Our agreement with Trex truly highlights our mission of "Building Business for Our Partners". This brand statement is a commitment to customers and suppliers as we continue to introduce new products and value-added services."
About Snavely Forest Products
Snavely Forest Products, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, delivering superior material, exceptional service, and market expertise to customers both near and far. Their customers are among the finest professional and do-it-yourself retailers, including independent dealers, home centers, door and window shops and moulding & millwork manufacturers. Snavely, a 100% employee-owned company, has just embarked upon its 120-year anniversary. Find out more at www.snavelyforestproducts.com.
