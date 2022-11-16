Shipshape Solutions, Inc. ("Shipshape") adds Blackburn Basement Systems, a South Dakota based waterproofing and foundation repair company, to their growing service provider network. In this partnership, Blackburn Basement Systems will offer Shipshape's next generation performance monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions as part of their suite of services to customers in South Dakota and neighboring states.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, today announced the addition of Blackburn Basement Systems to their service provider network.
Shipshape will provide performance monitoring and maintenance management solutions to Blackburn Basement Systems customers in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming.
"We are committed to providing the high quality services that use the most innovative, effective technologies to give our customers peace of mind. Our projects are usually in places of the home that the homeowner rarely checks. Shipshape allows us to give homeowners transparency into the performance of their waterproofing systems which is a game changer for our business," said Nate Proper, Director of Sales and Marketing at Blackburn Basement Systems in South Dakota.
In this partnership, Blackburn Basement Systems will join Shipshape's Service Provider Network and offer Shipshape's sump pump and dehumidifier upgrade solutions to their customers. In addition, the partnership will run co-marketing and other promotional campaigns to Blackburn Basement Systems and Shipshape customers.
Shipshape will enhance Blackburn Basement Systems's offerings and deliver an exceptional experience to homeowners, including:
- Performance monitoring to ensure installed systems are top quality
- Streamlined maintenance assistance, troubleshooting and connections to vetted contractors
- Remote monitoring and control to help homeowners take action even while away
- Simplified and centralized home management experience
- Warranty, insurance and service plan management
- Budgeting and financial home management insights
"We want to help local businesses grow and thrive, they are the experts at home services and we are the experts at technology. Our job is to help homeowners by empowering them with information to make smarter decisions with their maintenance or repair needs, while simultaneously lifting up the businesses of our partners," said Dale Johnson, Director of Service Provider Marketing Programs at Shipshape Solutions Inc.
This partnership offers Blackburn Basement Systems customers a complete solution to protect their crawl spaces and basements.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.
About Blackburn Basement Systems
Blackburn Basement Systems has been providing the best in basement waterproofing, crawl space and foundation repair in South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming since 1992. Blackburn Basement Systems is a certified member of both the Basement Systems Network and the Supportworks network of dealers. As part of the largest group of basement waterproofing contractors in the world we have access to patented Basement Systems Network products that solve problems that older systems can't.
Blackburn Basement Systems operates in South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming. For more information visit https://www.blackburnbasementrepair.com/
Media Contact
Adam Morrisey, Shipshape, 6143151687, adam@shipshape.ai
SOURCE Shipshape