InterLinc Mortgage is partnering with Feeding America for a virtual fundraiser starting today, December 1st. Involving employees across the United States, the lender and the InterLinc Family Foundation are hoping to donate up to $15,000 to Feeding America-affiliated food banks across the country.
HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston-based lender, InterLinc Mortgage, is excited to partner with Feeding America for their first-ever companywide fundraiser to celebrate the season of giving back. Beginning today, December 1st, this fundraiser will encompass online giving and local food bank volunteer opportunities as well as a grant from the InterLinc Family Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that focuses on assisting nonprofit organizations making spiritual and physical impacts in the communities where InterLinc Mortgage conducts business.
"Giving back is an extremely important part of our organization and a key pillar of the InterLinc Family Foundation. We always welcome opportunities to get involved in our communities and make a difference," said President & CEO of InterLinc Mortgage and InterLinc Family Foundation Board Member, Gene Thompson.
Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. Through a network of 200 food banks and over 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America provides meals to over 40 million people each year. When determining which organizations to partner with, the InterLinc Family Foundation considers the scope of the volunteer aspect and the impact of the organization's funds on underprivileged children's lives. Feeding America makes a substantial contribution to families across the United States and the opportunity to participate in a virtual fundraiser allowing for all employees to take part is a key reason the company chose to get involved.
"We believe in the mission of Feeding America and are proud to be partnering with them this December," said InterLinc Family Foundation Board Member, Michael Kowaleski. "When an employee gets excited about an opportunity to serve, we're willing and eager to support their goals."
In addition to the Feeding America fundraiser, the foundation has recently wrapped up several other giving initiatives including a partnership with Theatre Under the Stars. Volunteers from InterLinc worked alongside TUTS volunteers to support The River – a branch of Theatre Under the Stars that provides accessible and affordable arts education to individuals with disabilities. InterLinc employees volunteered their time and helped these children during their Fall Recital.
Houston Welcomes Refugees, a Houston-based organization focused on rehoming refugees to the United States and proud partner with the InterLinc Family Foundation, was also awarded a check of $10,000 earlier this quarter. In October, InterLinc employees came together to pack 40 welcome kits for refugee families resettling in Houston.
"Serving and helping others are part of our core values and are something that InterLinc prioritizes," said Thu-Lynn Nguyen, VP of Marketing, "I appreciate these opportunities because they show that we aren't just here to work – we're here to make a difference!"
As the year winds down, the company is looking forward to sharing about all the opportunities they have had in 2022 to make an impact at their annual employee rally and foundation gala happening January 19-20, 2023. With branches and employees spread across the country, the lender is planning an onsite giveback event on behalf of the foundation that will benefit a local nonprofit organization.
About InterLinc
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 29 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
Media Contact
TL Nguyen, InterLinc Mortgage, 281-210-5631, marketing@lincloan.com
SOURCE InterLinc Mortgage