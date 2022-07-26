Jaguar owners can now receive proper care for their vehicles via the Jaguar Elite Care program available at Jaguar Boerne in Boerne, Texas.
BOERNE, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help Jaguar owners care for their vehicles, Jaguar Boerne offers Jaguar Elite Care for all new Jaguar models. The Jaguar Elite Care involves:
Jaguar InControl Remote and Protect
Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance
24-hour Roadside Assistance
New Vehicle Limited Warranty
Every Jaguar vehicle comes with a five-year warranty or 60,000-mile coverage, including a New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Customers can also get complimentary scheduled maintenance to keep their Jaguar in good condition. The dealership possesses Jaguar-trained technicians who know every Jaguar inside and out and can help customers source genuine Jaguar-approved parts, so they know their Jaguar is in great hands. The 24-hour complimentary roadside assistance can be utilized anywhere in the U.S. while the Jaguar vehicle is under warranty.
Customers in the Boerne, Texas region can schedule a maintenance visit at Jaguar Boerne by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.jaguarboerne.com. They can also choose to drive by the dealership located at 32120 I-10 in Boerne, Texas 78006, or contact a service representative at 833-540-1498.
Feel free to reach out to Jaguar Boerne for further assistance.
Media Contact
Michael Chestney, Jaguar Boerne, 210-669-7562, mchestney@barrett.co
SOURCE Jaguar Boerne