IRVING, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, the No. 1 dinner attraction in North America, has donated $100,000 from the Medieval Times Foundation to support families experiencing food insecurity.
"No family should face hunger, especially during the holidays," said Perico Montaner, CEO of Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament. "It's important that we extend the spirit of chivalry to the communities we serve — starting with the most immediate need to put food on the table of homes across North America. We hope these donations provide much-needed relief during a tough time for many."
Each of the castles and their nonprofit recipients of the $10,000 donations include:
- Kissimmee, Florida Castle: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
- Buena Park, California Castle: Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County
- Lyndhurst, New Jersey Castle: Center for Food Action
- Chicago, Illinois Castle: Greater Chicago Food Depository
- Dallas, Texas Castle: North Texas Food Bank
- Toronto, Ontario Castle: Daily Bread Food Bank
- Myrtle Beach, SC Castle: Lowcountry Food Bank of Myrtle Beach
- Hanover, Maryland Castle: Anne Arundel County Food Bank
- Lawrenceville, Georgia Castle: Atlanta Community Food Bank
- Scottsdale, Arizona Castle: United Food Bank
The $100,000 is in addition to Medieval Times' continuous support of the communities it serves.
To learn more about Medieval Times, visit http://www.medievaltimes.com.
About Medieval Times
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, the No. 1 dinner attraction in North America, was founded in 1977 in Spain. Medieval Times is based upon authentic Medieval history and is the true story of a noble family with documentation dating back to the 11th Century. The first North American Castle in Kissimmee, Florida opened in December 1983. Since then, nine Castles have entertained more than 75 million guests and put on more than 100,000 shows. During the show, guests experience an electrifying performance featuring heroic knights on spirited horses displaying the astounding athletic feats and thrilling swordplay that have become hallmarks of this unique entertainment experience.
