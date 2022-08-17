Michele Meersman has been promoted from Senior Resource and Talent Acquisition Manager to People Operations Director. This promotion represents the next step Alitek is taking to sharpen its focus on employee experience.
HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michele Meersman has been promoted from Senior Resource and Talent Acquisition Manager to People Operations Director. This promotion represents the next step Alitek is taking to sharpen its focus on employee experience.
Meersman has been with Alitek for nearly eight years. Her responsibilities included recruitment, marketing project management and the development of Alitek's onboarding system. Prior to Alitek, she spent about a decade at OpenText Corporation, managing projects, events and onboarding standards.
In her new, expanded role, Meersman will concentrate on the entire employee lifecycle, including recruitment, onboarding, professional development and training, benefits and offboarding. Her goal is to provide a positive employee experience that's rooted in Alitek's core values of trust and transparency.
"Here at Alitek, our product is our people," said Mike Brookover, partner and CEO at Alitek. "This means we must constantly commit to our employees, empowering them to be the best they can be both personally and professionally. Michele has already been a valuable member of the team, and with her help, Alitek will continue to prioritize its employees and have greater impact."
Meersman received her bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from Eastern Illinois University.
About Alitek Solutions
Alitek is an information management consulting company that specializes in digital transformations. This firm helps businesses reimagine the way their people collaborate, oversee business operations and manage the customer experience through leading technologies. Alitek provides and implements forward-looking solutions to enable businesses of all sizes to work more efficiently, reduce risk and increase value. After having delivered over 250 solutions to Fortune 1000 clients, Alitek has helped companies realize their business goals by improving processes, culture and client interaction. Alitek is based in Houston, Texas with remote employees in cities across the country.
