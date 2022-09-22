The first-of-its-kind program allows nonprofit organizations to grow their operating revenue via no-risk interest income
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notley, the Austin-based catalyst for social innovation has launched Rising Tide, the latest of its initiatives powering social good in communities across the nation. Rising Tide gives nonprofit organizations access to a completely new financial growth channel, and the ability to better protect and grow their funds without relying solely on donations.
In partnership with Broadway Bank and Texas Partners Bank, Notley's Rising Tide program offers an innovative new interest-earning opportunity for nonprofits through on-demand notes who have historically relied on traditional savings that offer minuscule financial growth opportunities or face greater risk. With Rising Tide, nonprofits can now reduce risk and create new avenues for liquid revenue growth, even as the economy remains uncertain.
"Rising Tide is an extension of Notley's commitment to generating momentum for social good — and nonprofits have been seeking a solution like this for years," says Barbara Daniels, Chief Financial Officer at Notley. "Traditional savings returns are unsatisfactory and long-term CDs are prohibitive to most organizations. Notley's Rising Tide provides a vehicle for predictable revenue growth in an unpredictable financial market and unlocks outsized returns that are reinvested in our communities. A rising tide, truly, lifts all boats."
The program not only generates financial returns for nonprofits that will allow them to deliver on their missions but also enables Notley to continue reinvesting in a wide range of social impact causes and the Austin community. As the economy remains uncertain, this ensures nonprofits continue to have the resources they need.
Organizations such as the Livestrong Foundation, Urban Roots, Child Poverty Action Lab, Dollar For, and Hemisfair Conservancy have already begun to make use of this new program.
The team at Rising Tide combines years of experience in finance, law, non-profits, academia, and leading successful companies in the private sector. They all share a passion for equity, affordability, and a rising community.
For more information about how nonprofit organizations can grow their revenue via Rising Tide, reach out to Barbara Daniels at barbara@notley.com. Learn more about Notley and its mission to power social innovation at http://www.notley.com.
About Notley
Notley is a catalyst for social innovation with a mission to scale and support businesses, nonprofits, individuals and programs making positive change. Since 2015, Notley has provided the creative space and resources necessary to make the most impact in local communities. Through the use of magnetic risk capital, Notley works to bridge the gap of collaboration between for-profits and nonprofits to solve problems quicker. Today, Notley challenges the status quo with new models never before thought possible in communities across the nation, including Austin, Columbus, Philadelphia, and San Antonio. Learn more at http://www.notley.com.
