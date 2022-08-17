Sue Lintern announces the release of 'Dying To Be Born'
MOLLYMOOK BEACH, Australia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mother Earth is constantly showing the harmony between life and death. The cycle of life is also the cycle of death, and each is as important as the other is. Sue Lintern wanted to share the sacredness of birthing and transitioning from the body. It is for this reason she writes "Dying To Be Born" (published by Balboa Press AU).
In this book, Sue explores the differences between life and death, offering a new way of viewing them. She tells how it is a privilege to be gifted a body so one can experience the sacred journey home to liberation. She discusses the six elements and seven truths of life and describes where they resonate in the body.
The symbolism of the elements and truths will assist people through the cycles of life from birthing to transitioning. This guide supports them in remembering that the mastery of life is the balance and connection to everything. It opens the doorway to what it means to be a multidimensional human.
"Death is one of the topics that most people do not want to discuss. This book opens the door to understand our significance and the importance of embracing death and life as one. To accept that death is an important part of life as all things are impermanent and we are constantly moving and changing. To embrace change as the cycles of birth and transitioning from form to formlessness are our true nature," Sue points out.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Sue answers, "May this book enable you to remember the importance of life and death and how much can be revealed in each moment. When you feel the words of this book, absolute consciousness will be birthed, and you will know that the experience of dying is a sacred time. You have forgotten how important the process of exiting and entering a body are. It is a privilege to be gifted a body so you can experience the sacred journey home to liberation. Many experiences you have chosen will help you remember." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/840528-dying-to-be-born
"Dying To Be Born"
By Sue Lintern
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 206 pages | ISBN 9781982295363
E-Book | 206 pages | ISBN 9781982295370
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Sue Lintern is a visionary of symbols, energy worker, reiki master, and author. Her intuitive spirit resonates with symbols connected to Mother Earth and truth. These symbols have revealed many things to her, spurred initially by the transition (death) of her son. Gradually, many gifts and visions were revealed, and she has shared these revelations through books, meditations, oracle cards, and workshops.
Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au or call 1-800-844-925.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, Balboa Press Australia, 1-800-844-925, pressreleases@balboapress.com
SOURCE Balboa Press Australia